Justin Bieber’s Mom Shows Support For Selena Gomez Amid Break Up Rumors, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Justin Bieber's mother shows support for Selena Gomez after break up rumors surface.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have reportedly decided to take a step back from their relationship. The couple is allegedly on a break from their romance, and while rumors are flying about the reasons they’ve decided to cool things off, it seems that Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, hasn’t lost her affection for her son’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

According to a March 13 report by Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, recently showed a sign of support toward Selena Gomez despite the fact that she and her son are allegedly having some relationship issues. This week, after Selena took to her Instagram account to reveal some exciting news, Pattie was right there with a show of support and excitement.

Selena Gomez revealed via her Instagram account that her second collection for Coach is going to include a clothing line. Gomez posted a sneak peek of one of her pieces: a peach colored top or possible dress with lace detail, complete with the label featuring her name. In the comment section, fans couldn’t help but notice that Justin Bieber’s mother left a show of support by posting several party-popper emojis, seemingly to congratulate Gomez on her latest achievement.

However, while it seems that while Justin Bieber’s mother is in support of her son dating Selena Gomez, the actress/singer’s family feels differently about the relationship. Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has spoken out in disapproval over her daughter reconnecting with Bieber. Rumors have been flying that Mandy has been trying to split the two up for weeks now, and when Teefey was hospitalized, the relationship between Justin and Selena was reported to be the cause for her health issues.

Now that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking a break from their relationship, many fans believe that Selena’s mother may have something to do with it. However, sources are now revealing that Bieber isn’t too worried about the small break because he knows that both he and Gomez are back together for the long haul. The insider says the couple is “fully committed to getting back together” but that Gomez just needs a little space at the current time.