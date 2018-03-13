‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Mystery Woman Shot Bill — Hunter Tylo Back To Avenge Steffy?

New spoilers from 'Soap Central' hint that none of the current suspects are the shooter - and it might be Taylor Hayes!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that on Wednesday’s episode, we’ll find out there’s a new suspect in the middle of the who shot Bill mystery. The CBS soap has gone overboard making almost everyone look like a culprit but now it seems the least likely perpetrator might be the shooter. Could it be that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is the mystery lady back in LA with a vengeance and shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to protect her daughter? Here’s the latest scoop on Tylo’s possible return and Bill’s violent fate.

Shooter Won’t Be A Contract Player

B&B spoilers would have you believe that everyone in LA is a suspect in the attack on Dollar Bill. Bipolar Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) was off her meds, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was strangely late to dinner, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was supposedly black-out drunk, and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is making himself at home in the CEO chair. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is thrilled that Bill’s in a coma and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a danger to everyone.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) is back for Courtney Hope’s exit as Sally Spectra and both are suspects since they hate Bill. Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) vowed vengeance and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) openly threatened the man. But could it be any of these suspects that shot Bill? It’s doubtful that it’s a contract player because making them the culprit means they’d be in jail and off the show since there’s no defense to shooting someone in the back like was done to Bill.

Taylor’s Not Violent, But Bell Alters Characters

With Soap Central B&B spoilers revealing a mystery woman popping up tomorrow with a “serious score to settle” that sounds a lot like Taylor Hayes. By now, the gossip about Bill and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) one-night stand must have reached her mother. Once Taylor hears, no doubt she’ll want to protect Steffy from predatory Bill. Taylor doesn’t have a history of deadly violence, but remember, Bradley Bell has changed character behavior lately.

Previously villainous Thomas is now Sally’s knight in shining armor and a great dad. And what about recast Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher)? This new version of Thorne has a backbone, and an ax to grind with Ridge. Plus, with Thorne back in town, Taylor showing up isn’t so random. In fact, Soap Opera Digest recently listed Taylor as the character they most want back. Her appearance as the mystery woman aligns with the current plot and she’s got a motive and a past of sneaking around in disguise.

Taylor Disguised Herself Before

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Taylor showing up at the “mystery woman” mentioned in all the spoilers for Wednesday, March 13 makes sense. Remember when Ridge was temporarily blind, and Taylor disguised herself to get back into his life? Notice that they spoilers don’t say it’s a “stranger” or a “new face in town.” It only says mystery and there are no new casting confirmations. One casting spoiler mentioned Jill Remez and many thought she was the woman in question, but she just had a bit part.

Given the nature of the spoiler and the spoilers and rumors swirling for weeks about Hunter Tylo’s possible return, it might be that we get a long-awaited glimpse of the good doctor on tomorrow’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful. Considering that Bill ruined Thomas’ life with his lie about Caroline and then slept with Steffy, Taylor has a serious grudge. Plus, with Thorne, Sheila, and Thomas back in town, it’s everyone they need for a fitting reunion for Dr. Taylor Hamilton-Hayes!

Everyone is a suspect now… find out who wanted to get rid of Bill Spencer for good! The mystery continues weekdays on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/KvLoEQZibf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2018

Next week, B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps tease that Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) assemble the list of suspects, and it might be Taylor’s name at the top of the list. Catch up now on B&B spoilers for the next two weeks, a sexy scene coming soon for Liam and Hope, and Bill’s deathbed confession that wrecks lives. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.