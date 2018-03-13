‘General Hospital’ Icon Genie Francis Speaks Out In Defense Of Frank Valentini Regarding Laura’s Exit

General Hospital fans have been in an uproar since Genie Francis was taken off contract. Laura Spencer has been an iconic character on the show for decades. Francis’ portrayal of her helped draw millions of viewers when Laura married Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in the early 80s. She is a fixture for General Hospital and Port Charles.

Laura Spencer was written off General Hospital in the middle of the mayoral campaign. She was running against Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth). She was called away to tend to Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) because he was injured. Unfortunately, this also interfered with her new marriage to Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). All of this sent General Hospital fans into a fury and they took their frustration out on social media. According to Soap Opera Digest, Genie Francis took to Twitter with a tweet to let fans know that Frank Valentini fought hard to reintroduce her character and worked hard. He has taken a lot of heat from viewers and she wanted to defend him to them.

Absolving Frank Valentini of blame hasn’t gone over well with General Hospital fans. There are plenty who have asked Genie Francis to speak out about what happened and why. Some believe Maurice Benard had something to do with it because of Sonny Corinthos’ new storyline. She has yet to address that, but it appears the mean and nasty tweets to Benard have not stopped. Francis was very worried about Valentini and the opinions of him, but she also didn’t elaborate on what happened to take her away.

It's been painful for me to see @valentinifrank receive so much of the blame for the decision to take me off contract. No one fought harder to re-establish Laura on @GeneralHospital. He has always been my champion & I don't believe he took any pleasure in seeing Laura diminished. pic.twitter.com/O0fmxvM62W — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) March 12, 2018

Back in January when Genie Francis was officially bumped to recurring instead of contract, General Hospital fans started a petition. They were upset over how things were handled but also wanted to know when the actress would be back as Laura Spencer. While there are no clear answers, it looks like there is a possibility she could be returning soon according to Soap Opera Digest.

As of now, there is no return date for Genie Francis on General Hospital. She did meet with Frank Valentini recently, which is why her tweet defending him wasn’t shocking to most. The reason behind the change is more interesting, but hasn’t been disclosed yet and may never be made public.