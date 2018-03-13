‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Stefan Fight For Abigail’s Attention

The brothers will fight over the object of their affection.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his newly found half-brother Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will get into a heated argument over Chad’s wife, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). It seems Chad will get some news that will anger him, and he’ll take that anger out on his brother.

According to Days of our Lives spoilers by Daytime Royalty Online, Chad will soon find out that Stefan and Abigail are planning to take a business trip to Hong Kong together. As many DOOL fans know, Stefan has had an invested interest in Abigail since the moment he arrived in Salem. The newest DiMera brother has made no secret of his attraction for his brother’s wife, and Chad will be furious when he finds out that Abigail is planning to travel out of the country with him.

Days of our Lives viewers have seen Stefan take an even more intense interest in Abigail’s life ever since he figured out that she had a split personality disorder. Stefan, who has seen each of Abby’s personalities, is intrigued by her mental illness, and may take joy in knowing Abby’s dark secret, which Chad has no idea about. However, when Stefan and Abigail travel to Hong Kong they won’t be alone. Abby’s alter-ego’s Gabby and Dr. Laura will also make appearances along the way.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will see that Hope Brady will also be in Hong Kong visiting her son Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and his wife Belle (Martha Madison). Hope has just had her heart broken by Rafe Heranandez (Galen Gering) and needed to get out of Salem. She’ll see Stefan and Abigail together, which could raise some major questions about Abby’s health.

Perhaps Stefan thinks he can get to the bottom of Abigail’s split personality disorder while they’re in Hong Kong, or possibly even find her some help for the illness. However, Chad seemingly won’t sit by and allow his brother to possibly make a move on his wife. It seems that he may do something drastic in order to protect Abigail from Stefan, and the entire thing could end up revealing all of the secrets Stefan has been trying to so hard to keep secret.

