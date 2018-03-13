‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Assaulted – JT, Jack, Or Nikki’s Lover Arturo Responsible

When the Mustache is brutally beaten, the GCPD is on the case to find the perpetrator, but it could be one of their own.

Young and the Restless spoilers direct from a cast member at the CBS soap leaked that a brutal beating is coming soon, and the victim is the Mustache. But who could be the perpetrator? Three primary candidates might be responsible for battering Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and each has a unique motive. The cops will be on the case, but considering how much the DA and chief of police dislike Victor, it remains to be seen how vigorously they’ll pursue the investigation.

Lauralee Bell Leaked Script On Instagram

If anyone can get away with leaking soap info, it’s legacy actress Lauralee Bell since her parents literally created Y&R. Bell shared an Instagram story while watching American Idol. Bell joked that the “incredible Idol stories” were making it “impossible to study” her script. Bell shared an image of a script that is shooting Tuesday, March 13, and SheKnows Soaps reported the scoop. With a tape to air date lag of about four weeks, this script could air anywhere from mid-April to May sweeps.

The script shows a scene with Bell’s character Christine talking to GC police chief Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). They’re discussing “blood found at a crime scene” at the ranch where Victor lives. Paul reminds Cricket that they did “DNA swabs on every guy” that is employed at the ranch, but they didn’t get a match. They discuss how might have attacked Victor and that it’s not a ranch employee. Three immediate suspects spring to mind – Victor’s wife’s lover, his ex-son-in-law, and his nemesis.

Would Arturo Assault The Mustache?

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for Wednesday, March 14 reveal that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) “gets caught.” The only thing Nikki is up to is sneaking around behind Victor’s back and bedding hunky young contractor Arturo (Jason Canela). Although Nikki and Victor are in a marriage of convenience and aren’t romantically involved, the Mustache won’t be happy if her affair becomes public knowledge.

Y&R spoilers are swirling that Victor and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will begin an affair after the reveal. But first, there’s the initial fallout. Victor will have some things to say to Nikki about her slumming with the help, and she won’t react well. It could be that Arturo doesn’t like the way Victor treats his wife after the reveal. If Nikki dumps Arturo, jealousy might be a motive that spurs the hunky handyman to go beat some sense into Victor.

Will Jack Go After Victor?

Other Y&R spoilers from Daytime Confidential reveal that Victor busted Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) for scheming with his enemy Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to set up Ashley. Jack is out of town, but when he gets back, there will be trouble. Spoilers from Soap Central say that Victor takes matters into his own hands to get revenge on Jack. The Abbott family business, Jabot, will take a hit from Victor’s vengeance, and that will infuriate Jack.

Young and the Restless spoilers show that Jack’s been teetering on the verge of a breakdown for a while. Losing his sister to Newman Enterprises and her reuniting with Victor could make Jack snap and go after the man. However, the leaked script says the blood they found wasn’t Jack’s or Victor’s. However, that doesn’t mean Jack isn’t responsible. Just as Victor hired Marco Annicelli to torment Jack and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), Jack might hire someone to brutalize The Mustache.

Does JT Attack Victor?

Another possible suspect the police should consider is JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). JT has been increasingly volatile and controlling with Victoria. That was bad enough, but as of Tuesday, March 13, JT knows that Vikki used him to help fake evidence to get Ashley fired, and he’s livid. Plus, Victor has been talking to JT lately like he’s a dog. With JT’s pill-popping habit and erratic behavior, he might be the one to snap and assault Victor. Don’t forget, JT’s working undercover for the GCPD and could brawl with Victor if he learns the truth.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that JT’s death is coming soon and could happen during May sweeps. The latest Y&R intel teases that Victoria might accidentally kill JT during an altercation. Eileen Davidson chatted with fans on social media and seemed to confirm that JT will soon begin physically abusing Victoria. If he’s willing to hit his ex-wife, then assaulting the Mustache would be no big deal. Victor is set to punish Vikki and JT for setting up Ashley, and that could trigger the beating.

No matter who committed the crime, someone needs to do the time. Victor will survive, but he’ll insist that the perpetrator is prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Catch up on Y&R spoilers for the next two weeks and read Joshua Morrow’s confirmation of the upcoming Shick reunion. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers and news.