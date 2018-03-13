‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Falls On The Red Carpet

Farrah Abraham took a nasty spill on the red carpet this week.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham had an embarrassing moment on the red carpet this week when she took a tumble after reportedly tripping on some stairs while attending the Arts Fashion Show in L.A. with her daughter Sophia Abraham and some friends.

According to a March 13 report by TMZ, Farrah Abraham was wearing white, high heeled boots with laces, and it seems that those laces could have been a major factor in the Teen Mom OG star’s fall. Abraham appeared to trip as she went up a set of stairs on the red carpet, and photographers were there to catch the moment. Farrah began to fall and allegedly went down hard and fast. Photos from the fall show Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, looking down on her mother, as well as Farrah’s friends with shocked expressions on their faces.

However, Farrah Abraham was helped up by her entourage and one of them even knelt down right then and their to check the reality TV star’s laces, which appeared to be loose after the fall. Farrah’s embarrassing moment took place on Monday night around the same time that a brand new episode of Teen Mom OG was airing on MTV. During the episode, Abraham was confronted by crew members of the show, and told that she was becoming much too difficult to work with. In addition, Farrah’s involvement with the adult entertainment industry had become a problem, and she was told that she needed to choose between starring on the television show or continuing her work in the adult entertainment field.

Not happy about being given an ultimatum, Farrah Abraham ended the conversation but later called producers to let them know that she has no plans of ending her adult entertainment career. Farrah then revealed that she would be having her lawyer do the rest of the talking for her, and that she would be ending her time on Teen Mom OG. Currently, Abraham is suing the network in a $5 million suit for wrongful termination. Farrah is looking to get paid for loss of compensation as well as emotional pain and suffering from the firing incident.

Teen Mom OG currently airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.