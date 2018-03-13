Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Austin Forsyth Has Jim Bob’s Sex Talk With Her Brother Joseph On ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna Duggar's husband filled in for Jim Bob by giving Joseph Duggar a pep talk ahead of his wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband and one of his brothers-in-law had a candid conversation about the “physical” side of marriage on last night’s episode of Counting On. Austin Forsyth had only been married for 50 days when he had the sex talk with Joseph Duggar, but he was already doling out intimacy advice to his wife’s brother.

As reported by RadarOnline, Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth, 24, talked about their struggle to control their sexual desires during the May 12 episode of Counting On, “Kendra’s Birthday Surprise.” The couple had invited Joy-Anna’s older brother Joseph Duggar over to help them do some work on their house, and Austin saw this as the perfect opportunity to talk temptation with his brother-in-law.

“I think we kinda — as we were getting closer — we were just getting tired of being one in heart, but not one physically, and it just took a toll on us,” Austin told Joseph of the way he and Joy-Anna felt ahead of their May 26, 2017 wedding date.

In response to Austin’s matter-of-fact admission, Joseph explained how he was avoiding similar feelings of frustration by distracting himself.

“I spend the evenings with Kendra, then during the day, I’m just working,” Joseph said. “Keeps me busy and not thinking about it too much.”

During an interview segment, Joseph praised Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth for being a great example to him and his bride-to-be, Kendra Caldwell. Both couples decided to save their first kisses for their wedding days, and they abstained from sex until their wedding nights. Joseph revealed that his sister and her husband warned him that avoiding physical contact actually gets more difficult as the wedding date approaches.

“They say when you get close to the wedding, it’s always so much harder. It’s true.”

However, Austin assured Joseph that the wait for his wedding night wasn’t as long as it felt. In response to a Counting On producer’s question about what he and Kendra were doing to prepare themselves for “the physical side of marriage,” Joseph revealed that he wasn’t so eager that he was doing research on the matter.

“At this point in our relationship, we figured we don’t have to educate ourselves completely,” Joseph said. “If we had questions, we could ask people who we trust.”

Joseph added that he’s aware that there a lot of books aimed at helping inexperienced couples prepare for their wedding nights. However, he said that he wasn’t interested in reading them because he feared it would make the wait harder by forcing him and Kendra to “[think] about things that [they] can’t actually carry out at this point.”

Jim Bob Duggar gifted Josh Duggar with such a book ahead of his wedding day. Joseph is the second Duggar son to get married on TV after his scandal-plagued older brother, but his father was not filmed giving him a sex talk. During the 2009 19 Kids and Counting episode “A Very Duggar Wedding,” Jim Bob and his oldest son had a memorable pre-wedding interaction in the church where Josh and Anna tied the knot. The Duggar family patriarch gave Josh a CD audiobook titled Before the Wedding Night and a copy of the hardback book Staying in Love for a Lifetime.

“I think I kind of understand how it works,” Josh told his dad after unwrapping the book and CD.

“It’s kind of like Legos,” Jim Bob replied.

The Duggar dad then warned his son that the book he was giving him didn’t have pictures in it.

“Aw, man,” Josh responded. “No, I’m joking. I’ll have a working model, right? No pictures necessary.”

The show 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled and rebooted as Counting On in the wake of revelations that Josh had sexually molested four of his younger sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — as a teenager. Josh also revealed that he had been unfaithful to his wife and was suffering from an addiction to pornography. He has never appeared on Counting On, and Jim Bob’s role on his family’s current reality series has been greatly diminished. However, Jim Bob hasn’t been completely banned from the show, so it’s unclear why he wasn’t filmed talking to Joseph about the birds and the bees.