‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Sneak Peek Of The First Episode Revealed

See the first footage from the 'Roseanne' revival.

The Roseanne revival premiere date is inching closer with each passing day, and fans are so excited to watch the new episodes when they debut on ABC later this month. This week, a brand new sneak peek of the premiere episode, titled “Twenty Years to Life,” has been released. It features beloved characters Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman), and the pair seemingly haven’t lost their on-screen chemistry.

According to a March 13 report by Pop Culture, the Roseanne revival will touch on many debated topics during its nine-episode run. The economy, the president, sexuality, and growing older will all be discussed in the upcoming episodes. In the newly-released sneak peek, Roseanne and Dan are excited to get their prescription medications, but have to make due when their insurance won’t cover the cost any longer. Dan tells his wife that he had to pay twice the price for half the drugs.

When Roseanne asks her husband what they’re supposed to do, they decide to share their medications and divide them up among each other. When Roseanne asks Dan if he got the “pain pills” for her bad knee, she’s happy to see that he did, and calls the medications her “babies.” Then she questions him about the anti-depressants, which he reveals are all for her.

“If you’re not happy, I have no chance of being happy,” he says at the end of the clip.

Exclusive Conner family photos only at #SXSW! The #Roseanne fan experience at 1209 E. 6th starts at 11am everyday and yes…there will be loose meat sandwiches! ???? pic.twitter.com/JSZ7FZWBVi — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 10, 2018

The newly-released sneak peek, comes just days after ABC released the official Roseanne revival opening credit sequence, which features the same theme song from the original series. In the credits, Roseanne is seen sitting at her favorite spot at the kitchen table while her family members are busy enjoying dinner around her. The camera pans around the kitchen to reveal Becky (Lecy Goranson), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Dan, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Darlene’s children, DJ (Michael Fishman), and his daughter. The credits brought back some major memories for fans of the original series, and viewers even more excited about the upcoming new season.

The Roseanne revival will premiere with the full, original cast at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, on ABC.