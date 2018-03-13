Kim Kardashian Talks Having More Children, Reveals She Needs To Give Kanye As Much Of Her Time As The Kids

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her marriage, children, and her home.

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate, and now the mother-of-three is opening up about the possibility of having even more children. As many fans know, Kim comes from a large family and has five siblings herself: Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. However, will her family with Kanye West be that big?

According to Kim Kardashian’s recent interview with Elle Magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals that she doesn’t think she could handle more than four children, meaning that she may consider having one more before officially ending that chapter in her life. Kim, who used a surrogate for her third child, would likely have to go the same route for a fourth, as doctors have told her it is far too dangerous for her to carry any more children following the births of daughter North and son Saint.

Kim admits that she doesn’t see herself with more than four children, especially since she has a very busy schedule due to all of her business ventures. Kardashian admitted her time is spread “really thin” and that she needs to give her children as much time as possible. In addition, Kim also revealed that she believes it is important for a wife and mother to give her husband — in this case, Kardashian’s spouse Kanye West — just as much time as she gives her children.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage to the rapper, stating that she believes she and Kanye West have a great system as a couple. Kim reveals that Kanye taught her to “have more of an opinion” and speak out about things, something that West is often mocked for doing to great extents. In addition, Kim says that she believes she has taught Kanye to be more “calm or cautious,” adding that they’re a “good balance.”

Kim Kardashian also let the magazine into her home, revealing that because her life is so “chaotic,” she feels the need to have a “simple” home that is “clean” with “no clutter.” Kim adds that she is a bit of a stickler when it comes to organization, and if things aren’t organized, she “flips out.”

The latest edition of Elle Magazine featuring cover girl Kim Kardashian is currently on newsstands.