Nina Dobrev 2018: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Actress’ Romance With Glen Powell On Pause, Future Projects Revealed

Reports suggest that Ian Somerhalder's ex-girlfriend and 'The Expendables 3' actor have cooled things off a little.

Nina Dobrev remains to be one of the most sought-after actresses today in Hollywood. The former girlfriend of Ian Somerhalder rose to fame when she appeared as Elena Gilbert in the popular CBS television series titled The Vampire Diaries. The 29-year-old Canadian actress sparked dating rumors after she was spotted getting cozy with pal Glen Powell in January 2017.

The former lead actress of The Vampire Diaries and Hidden Figures star have also been spotted attending several events together. In July 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are officially together. Previous reports claimed that the ex-ladylove of Ian Somerhalder and Glen have been friends for years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

”Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot. There are no plans for Glen to move in with Nina right now. They’re both traveling for work.”

However, People reported that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell’s romance was put to a halt because they could not coordinate their hectic schedules anymore. An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet that the pair is currently apart. It was added that the former on-screen ladylove of Ian Somerhalder has become so busy working on her new projects.

“They are still seeing each other. But have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules.”

Most fans can recall that Nina Dobrev was approached to join two new upcoming movies titled Lucky Day and Dog Days last year. Recent reports also suggest that Glen Powell’s girlfriend would also be appearing on the imminent Departures movie along with Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Peyton List, and Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin. Despite this, an E! News tipster clarified to the publication that there has not been an official breakup up until now.

Meanwhile, Deadline shared that Nina Dobrev is set to make a TV comeback through a new comedy series on CBS. The news outlet reported that the ex-leading lady of Ian Somerhalder would star on Fam series. The upcoming new show would center on Clem (Nina) and her life along with her fiance and younger sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon).

The forthcoming series is written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Scott Ellis. Aside from Glen Powell’s sweetheart and Odessa Adlon, other stars to appear on Fam also include Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell. CBS has yet to announce its official premiere date. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about former The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.