‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Will Happen Whenever Joss Whedon Decides To Do It

Is a 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' reboot coming?

Buffy The Vampire Slayer could be making a return to television in the very near future. Just days after the show celebrated its 21-year anniversary Fox Chairman and CEO, Gary Newman, revealed that the network will do a reboot of the fan favorite series whenever creator, Joss Whedon, decides it is time to do so.

According to a March 13 report by Deadline, Gary Newman opened up about the possibility of bringing Buffy The Vampire Slayer back to television. The Fox CEO admitted that reboots have not been a focus for the network, despite reviving The X-Files and Prison Break along with rebooting the 24 franchise, but he did confess that Buffy is “probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back.”

Newman went on to say that a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot “is something that we talk about frequently,” adding that Joss Whedon is “one of the greatest creators” that the network has ever worked with, but that Joss will be the one to decide when and if Buffy Summers and company ever return to the airwaves.

Of course, if Buffy The Vampire Slayer were to return to TV it would likely be without original cast members Sarah Michell Gellar, David Boreanz, Alyson Hanningan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, Seth Green, James Marsters, and Nicholas Brendon. The original series ran for seven seasons on the WB and later UPN. Teens and young adults loved the cult classic, which ended with Buffy being joined by many, many other slayers in hopes of saving the world yet again. However, characters such as Spike and Anya died in the end.

The story of Buffy Summers continues to live on, however. The show may have ended, but the storyline rages on in a series of comic books that continue the adventures of the Scooby Gang. In a time when old favorites such as Roseanne, Full House, Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, and others are getting new life, it could be time to finally revisit the idea of a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot, which could create a whole new generation of Buffy fans to add to the mix.