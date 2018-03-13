‘Strike The Blood’ Season 3 Confirmed In 2018: Third Anime To Be OVA Episodes Like ‘Strike The Blood’ Season 2

The anime 'Strike the Blood 3' will cover the Holy War story arc from the light novel series.

Strike the Blood Season 3 has officially been confirmed to be greenlit for production in 2018. Listed as Strike the Blood Third (or Strike The Blood 3) by the trailer video, the new episodes were announced on March 10 during the Dengeki Bunko 25th Anniversary and New Work Unveiling Stage event at Dengeki Game Festival 2018.

According to Anime! Anime!, animation studios Silver Link and Connect will be returning with director Hideyo Yamamoto at the helm. Hiroyuki Yoshino will be writing the screenplays and Keiichi Sano is responsible for the anime character designs.

Here is the returning Strike the Blood cast.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kojo Akatsuki

Risa Taneda as Yukina Himeragi

Asami Seto as Asagi Aiba

Rina Hidaka as Nagisa Akatsuki

Ikumi Hayama as Sayaka Kirisaka

Ryota Ohsaka as Motoki Yaze

Hisako Kanemoto as Natsuki Minamiya

Yuka Iguchi as Astarte

The exact release date for Strike the Blood Season 3 has not yet been announced. However, similar to Strike the Blood Season 2, the third season will be released as a series of Strike the Blood OVA (original video animation) episodes.

The number of episodes for Strike the Blood Season 3 was also not announced, but Strike the Blood Season 2 was released on Blu-ray/DVD as four volumes, each with two episodes. Presumably, the third season will be just as long, if not longer, since Strike the Blood Third will be adapting up to five light novel volumes.

In the past, Discotek had licensed the anime TV series for the Strike the Blood English dub release in North America. The second season and other OVA projects were only available with English subtitles, which means Strike the Blood Season 3 will probably receive the same treatment.

Strike The Blood Manga/Light Novels Compared To The Anime

The anime’s story is based on the Strike the Blood light novel series by author Gakuto Mikumo and illustrator Manyako. As of this article’s publishing, the book series is up to Volume 18. Yen Press is publishing the English translation of the light novel series, which is currently up to Volume 8: The Tyrant and the Fool. Volume 9: The Black Sword Shaman is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2018, while Volume 10: Bride of the Dark God-King is set for September 18, 2018.

The story has also been adapted into a Strike the Blood manga series by Gakuto and manga artist Tate. New volumes are released in Japan every March/April and September of each year. The English translation of Volume 10 is scheduled to come out on April 10, 2018.

The first season of the anime finished in 2014 and its 24 episodes adapted the story up until Volume 6 of the original light novel series. Strike the Blood 2 adapted three story arcs from Volume 9, 11, and 12 into eight episodes, while the two-episode OVA Strike the Blood: Valkyria no Oukoku-hen (Kingdom of the Valkyria) was an original story written by Gakuto. According to Dengeki Online, Strike the Blood Season 3 will cover up to Volume 17: The Broken Holy Spear, which is the ending of the Holy War story arc from the light novel series.