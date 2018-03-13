‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Seeks Comfort From Another Ex-Lover

'Days Of Our Lives' viewers will see Rafe comforted by yet another one of his former lovers.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will continue to be reeling after his disastrous wedding to the love of his life, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). As many DOOL fans will remember, Rafe and Hope’s wedding ceremony came to a shocking end when Hope’s granddaughter Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) reveled in front of everyone that Rafe had cheated on Hope with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Rafe’s grief over losing Hope will find him opening up to yet another one of his former lovers, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Although Rafe and Kate weren’t in love and had a mostly physical relationship, they have remained friendly over the years. Days Of Our Lives fans can expect to see Kate and Rafe have a heart-to-heart talk with one another on Tuesday, March 20.

Rafe will likely express his hurt and sadness over losing Hope to Kate, who will likely try to comfort him. Kate knows what it’s like to make a huge mistake in life and regrets many of the things she’s done in the past. However, she also knows Sami Brady very well and could pin some of the blame on Salem’s former bad girl. To make matters worse for Rafe, Days Of Our Lives viewers will watch as Hope leaves town and flees to Hong Kong to stay with her son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and her daughter-in-law, Belle Black (Martha Madison). Rafe won’t even be able to try to talk to Hope or have any prayer of working things out when she’s half a world away from him.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope and Rafe prepare for their big day!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/P4qvnp8Imm — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 3, 2018

Days Of Our Lives watchers know that Hope and Rafe secretly tied the knot the night before their big wedding ceremony and are now currently legally married. Although Hope has left Salem, it seems she’ll have to figure out what she wants to do. Hope will turn to Belle for legal advice, and it seems that she will decide to try to work things out with her new husband, file for divorce, or possibly look into getting the marriage annulled, which would be like it never happened, at least from a legal standpoint.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.