WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Could Team Up With Shane For A Tag Team Match At ‘WrestleMania,’ Per ‘The Observer’

The rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens could end at 'WrestleMania 34' with a huge match involving Vince McMahon.

With the WrestleMania 34 fast approaching, new storylines are unfolding, resulting in a power-packed match card. As seen on the last episode of Raw, Braun Strowman became the No. 1 contender for the Tag Team Championship and will face The Bar at the upcoming PPV. An equally shocking story is expected to be unraveled on SmackDown Live, which is scheduled to air on March 13, 2018.

The rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens has been progressing since past several months. It has led to many rumors, including the ones such as the return of Daniel Bryan to face Shane McMahon. However, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live recently hinted that there were some speculations that suggested the involvement of Vince McMahon in a match, as reported by Ringside News.

It is possible that Vince McMahon could team-up with Shane to enter a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34. However, he also mentioned that since Vince was too old to take bumps, there were many in management against the idea. He concluded by saying that it was unlikely that the match would involve Vince McMahon. Notably, Vince took a headbutt from Owens last year that left officials concerned about senior McMahon’s involvement in the ring.

However, the presence of Shane McMahon on the recent episode of Monday Night Raw raises some serious questions. Shane was seen hanging backstage with his father when Roman Reigns went to confront Vince. Considering that brand rivalry is still a thing, it was shocking for the WWE Universe to see Shane backstage on Raw. Kevin Owens was also quick to notice this, and he shared his views via Twitter.

Glad to see our #SDLive commissioner has his priorities in order. His crew is at a live event in Dayton, yet he’s sitting by daddy at #Raw in Detroit. Lovely! https://t.co/rIcqMcdixQ — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 13, 2018

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens have been involved in a rivalry since late 2017. Sami Zayn was also added to the mix, further escalating the feud. While some rumors suggested that Owens and Zayn would be added to Andre the Giant Battle, the involvement of Shane McMahon at Fastlane 2018 clearly indicates that the rivalry is very much alive.

Shane McMahon is expected to address the WWE Universe on SmackDown Live about his involvement in the Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane. With the grandest event of the year less than four weeks away, it remains to be seen how this rivalry progresses from this point. The next episode of SmackDown Live is scheduled on March 13, 2018.