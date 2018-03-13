‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tues., March 13: Adrienne Returns, Tripp/Ciara Kiss, Brady Reels, Eric’s Plea

'DOOL' spoilers confirm Adrienne Kiriakis returns. Claire Brady is stunned, and Eric has a special request. Also, Tripp and Ciara kiss.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 13 reveal Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) finally makes an appearance. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) kiss. Meanwhile, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is stunned, and She Knows reported that Eric (Greg Vaughan) intervenes in a feud. Also, the “Brave” wedding disaster has one person reeling.

Adrienne Kiriakis Returns

DOOL spoilers confirm that Adrienne will finally reappear. The character has not been seen on the NBC soap opera for quite some time. It was speculated that the reason was due to contract negotiations. For those who missed seeing her, she finally returns on today’s episode.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Adrienne will reunite with her loved ones. Expect Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to get a special visit from his sister. As fans know, he is not in good health, despite John Black (Drake Hogestyn) providing the poison antidote. Adrienne will comfort her brother as he tries to cope with his uncertain future.

Brady Black Reacts

On Friday’s episode, the “Brave” wedding didn’t go as planned. During Eve Donovan Kiriakis’ (Kassie DePaiva) vows, she stated a shocker. The bride suddenly dumped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) at the altar. Yesterday’s episode showed Brady and Eve talking about what happened. She found out about Brady’s plan. He tried to explain that his feelings changed, but his words fell on deaf ears.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 13 reveal that Brady will mentally obsess over the disastrous event. Even though Eve is done with him, don’t expect Brady to back off. Kassie DePaiva told Soap Opera Digest that Brady is determined to win Eve’s heart.

Tripp & Ciara On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Romantic interest has been brewing between Tripp and Ciara. The two are getting closer. According to SoapCentral, they will share a kiss. Their relationship has reached a new level. However, that doesn’t mean Tripp is blind to Ciara’s faults. He is aware of Ciara Brady’s obsession with revenge. He also finds out about the newest plan to make Claire suffer. He isn’t happy about it and makes his disapproval clear.

Claire Brady Blindsided

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the aspiring singer will receive unexpected news. Ciara overheard Claire’s discussion. Coming up with an idea to make her pay, it seems Ciara will win this battle. When she finds out what has been pulled from underneath her, Claire will be stunned.

Eric Tries To End A War

Claire will react dramatically to the incident. While Eric is taking photographs, the former priest will make a request. He urges Claire not to get back at Ciara. Instead, he wants the pair to end their war. He knows that family feuds can destroy relationships, careers, families, and lives. He is in the middle of one himself with his brother, Brady Black.

DOOL spoilers tease that Claire won’t be able to take Eric’s advice, though. She is highly emotional, impulsive, and refuses to let Ciara get away with it. With Ciara and Claire Brady both being so stubborn, just how far will they go to get revenge?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.