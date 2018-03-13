The rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin shared that she finds her leading man 'rude' and 'annoying.'

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are undeniably among the most successful on-screen pairings in Hollywood. As a matter of fact, they were previously rumored to be having a secret affair because of their effective portrayal as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series. However, the Fifty Shades Freed stars have denied the allegations many times over and insisted that they are just friends.

Aside from their good relationship as co-stars in the erotic film franchise, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are also close in real life. In fact, the pair has proven that they share a “jovial rapport” during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. Express shared that the 28-year-old American model-actress revealed why she envies her leading man in Fifty Shades Freed.

“It’s so annoying. He truly eats whatever he wants. He’ll just jump around for fifteen minutes and then eat a roll of bread stuffed with cheese and potato chips, and six candy bars, and then take off his shirt. It’s rude!”

In February of 2017, Jamie Dornan finally addressed the rumors claiming that Dakota Johnson has affected his relationship with Amelia Warner. Speaking to the Telegraph, the 35-year-old Irish actor said that his marriage did not suffer because of his role and steamy sex scenes in the Fifty Shades series. Jamie even claimed that he always had the support of his wife — even if she has not watched any of the movies.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Dakota Johnson, for her part, shared that Jamie Dornan has been so protective of her. The rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin even stated that her friendship with the husband of Amelia Warner was built on trust. The Fifty Shades Freed actress even shared that Dornan usually comforted her when things got rough on set.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Jamie Dornan was spotted at the Los Angeles Airport last weekend along with his daughter Dulcie. The Fifty Shades Freed star was seen carrying his 4-year-old child. The husband of Amelia Warner sported a plain white shirt, black pants, brown boots, and a matching watch and sunnies.

Other photos showed the Fifty Shades Freed actor and Dulcie along with Amelia Warner and Elva. The couple is set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next month. The Irish actor is set to appear in five upcoming movies, namely Robin Hood, Borderland, A Private War, Untogether, and My Dinner With Herve. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.