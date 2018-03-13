‘Prison Break’ Season 6 Update: Paul Scheuring Now Writing Show’s Script, Hinting Mahone’s Possible Return

Fans might once again see the fan-favorite best friend of Michael in the return of 'Prison Break' Season 6.

It looks like fans are about to see an original character returning in the upcoming Prison Break Season 6. The show’s creator, Paul T. Scheuring, revealed that he is now writing the show’s script and the fan-favorite Alex Mahone (William Fichtner) could possibly return.

On Sunday, March 11, the 49-year-old screenwriter shared on Twitter that he has been writing the Fox series’ screenplay. “If you must know, I finished the 601 script,” he said.

Scheuring, too, answered some fans’ questions including a query if there is any chance that Mahone would be seen in Prison Break Season 6. “Somewhere between 50-150 percent chance,” he teased.

With that, a lot of fans celebrate knowing that they could see Fichtner’s character once again in the serial drama series. Mahone was known as the top FBI agent that helped Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) to find Scylla, The Company’s data file that contained a lot of important information.

He, too, was one of Michael’s best friends in the series. But, as Prison Break Season 6’s storyline is not yet revealed, it is still unknown how Mahone’s return could be connected to the show’s new installment.

To recall, after Michael’s plight in Yemen, Fox Entertainment President Michael Torn announced, via Joe.ie, that the new season of Prison Break will have a “new iteration.” However, it is just in the early stages of development, although they are now excited about it.

It is also yet to confirm if the fan-favorites Michael and Lincoln Burrow (Dominic Purcell) will be seen in Prison Break Season 6. But, Digital Spy reported that it is very likely that the two lead stars will still be involved in the new version of the series.

As Miller recently announced that he will be quitting the role of Captain Cold in The Flash and in The CW’s DC TV universe, he now has a lot of time to portray Michael’s character once again. In fact, he even pitched an idea how Prison Break Season 6 could possibly roll out.

The 45-year-old actor even confirmed that he is open to returning in the show’s new season, telling Entertainment Weekly that he wouldn’t rule out doing more seasons of Prison Break. He even explained that he feels like there are more to the show’s story that they can explore and more directions to go.