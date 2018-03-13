‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Hires A Lawyer To Negotiate With MTV Amid Firing Rumors, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans is making demands when it comes to her future on 'Teen Mom 2.'

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is reportedly making some big demands when it comes to her reality TV career. The mother of three has allegedly hired a lawyer and is demanding that MTV give her what she wants or she’ll walk away from the show for good.

According to a March 13 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans has hired an entertainment lawyer to negotiate with MTV. One of Jenelle’s demands included the network paying a “hefty fee” if they wanted to film on her property. This all comes after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was fired from the show due to his homophobic Twitter rant. Rumors began to fly that Evans may be the next to get fired, and she has yet to film since David was let go.

Meanwhile, MTV reportedly shut down all of Jenelle Evans’ demands about filming Teen Mom 2. When it comes to filming on Jenelle and David’s property, sources claim that the crew members didn’t want to go back to the house to film Jenelle at all due to the fact that they’re all “disgusted” by David and the number of guns that are on the property.

“People are afraid of what David could do.”

As all of the drama unfolds, MTV is refusing to negotiate extras with Jenelle Evans. The insider says that the network would not be paying Jenelle anything extra to film and has yet to give her a date about when they may start filming again. It seems that the network isn’t sure they’ll even film Jenelle next season.

“She could still be fired,” the source confirms.

After Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired from Teen Mom 2, the reality star also revealed that her youngest child, daughter Ensley whom she shares with David, would also no longer appear on the reality TV series. Jenelle claimed that Ensley’s removal from the show was a show of support toward her husband after he was fired. No official decision about Evans’ future with the franchise has been given at this time.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV with a brand new season on MTV later this year.