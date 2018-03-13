Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Reveal Possible Wedding Date On Their Registry

The home of 'Counting On' stars Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson is going to feature a lot of copper and rustic decor.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have created a wedding registry that just might reveal when they’re going to tie the knot. If the date listed on the registry is correct, they’re going to wait a bit longer than other Counting On couples did before walking down the aisle.

The wedding date on Josiah and Lauren’s registry is August 28, 2018, according to the Knot. This just so happens to be Josiah’s birthday. As reported by Romper, the 22-year-old Duggar son and his 18-year-old fiancée announced their engagement last week, meaning that they have more than five months to wait before becoming husband and wife. This is a long engagement, in comparison to the first three that were documented on Counting On.

According to Us Weekly, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were married fewer than four months after they got engaged. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell waited a similar length of time, while Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s engagement lasted fewer than three months, according to Entertainment Tonight.

There’s still a possibility that the length of Josiah’s engagement to Lauren will end up being just as short as those of his siblings. The Duggars have become notorious for being tricky with the wedding dates on their registries, beginning with Joy-Anna’s fib that she was marrying Austin Forsyth on October 28, 2017. The couple actually tied the knot much sooner, on May 26. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell pulled a similar stunt by listing their wedding date as October 7 and walking down the aisle a month earlier, on September 8.

Duggar fans can’t be certain that Josiah and Lauren will really wed on August 8, but they can now purchase wedding gifts for the Counting On stars. Like most Duggar couples, they have chosen to make their Amazon wedding registry public. They’re asking for less than $2,000 worth of gifts, and the most expensive item on their wishlist — a $399 Kitchenaid mixer in copper pearl — has already been purchased.

Much of the kitchenware on Josiah and Lauren’s registry is copper, including a $72 bakeware set, a $65 salt and pepper grinder set, and a $50 kitchen gadget set. They’re also asking for a few marble kitchen goods, including a $40 utensil holder and a $45 paper towel holder.

The couple’s first home will likely have a rustic feel, based on some of the decorative items on their registry. These include a $66 set of printed rugs featuring old-fashioned fruit crate designs and a $15 “vintage” bathroom wall hanging advertising fresh soap and water for 5 cents.

Some of the items showcase Josiah and Lauren’s sense of humor, like a $9 box sign that reads, “You never know what you have until it’s gone. Toilet paper, for instance.” There’s also a $26 “Kitchen Rules” sign that reads in part, “If it walks out of the fridge, just let it go.”

Josiah Duggar announced that he was courting Lauren Swanson near the end of January. He’ll be the third male Duggar sibling to tie the knot, after his older brothers, Josh and Joseph.