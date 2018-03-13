‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabby Plans To Take Over Abigail’s Body And Mind, May Bode Well For Stefan

'DOOL' spoilers reveal "Gabigail" plans to completely take over her host. It is also teased that this may work to Stefan DiMera's benefit.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 reveal what “Gabigail” has planned. Abigail’s (Marci Miller) second personality plans to gain complete control over Abby’s body and mind. It is also stated by Soap Central that this may work well with Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) plan.

‘Gabigail’ Drama

So far, Gabby has only emerged a few times. However, the things the alternate identity has done are serious. Murdering Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis,) nearly killing Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel,) and seducing Stefan are a few examples.

DOOL spoilers confirm that there will be more “Gabigail” drama this week. She will have to pretend to be the real Abby in front of Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). The risks of people finding out about Abigail’s disassociative identity disorder increase each time Gabby surfaces.

Future Of ‘Chabby’ On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

It hasn’t been made clear exactly when Abigail’s mind first created Gabby. However, Days of our Lives spoilers tease that this week, “Gabigail” makes her intentions clear. The personality plans to take over Abigail’s body and mind. If she succeeds, then that means there will be no more “Chabby.”

Thankfully, fans don’t have to worry about that. Earlier this year, Billy Flynn and Marci Miller hinted that Chad and Abigail’s relationship would go through some rough patches. However, she assured everyone that they would always find a way back together.

Stefan & Gabby

Soap Central also wrote that Gabby’s plan to take control could bode well for Stefan DiMera. He knows that Abigail has developed a second personality. He tried to help her see who she really is, but it backfired. Instead of reverting back to Abby, a third identity was revealed. That personality is Dr. Laura Horton.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Abigail’s multiple personality disorder will get worse. She Knows posted DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead. The website confirmed that Stefan and Gabby will take a trip to Hong Kong. While there, the two will bond. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will spy on the duo, curious about Stefan’s companion. She will not realize that it is actually Abigail.

Stefan DiMera To Face Consequences

With more people seeing “Gabigail” and the identity having to fake being Abby, the truth will be discovered eventually. When that happens, Abigail will need to get professional help. At the same time, Stefan will have to pay the price for taking advantage of the situation.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.