‘This Is Us’ Stars Tease Lighthearted Ending, Happy Tears For Season 2 Finale

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Hannah Zeile talk ‘The Wedding.’

This Is Us fans may be crying during the show’s Season 2 finale, but this time the tears may be tears of joy. In an interview with Deadline, This Is Us star Mandy Moore said the Season 2 finale, “The Wedding” will be “a bit more lighthearted” than last season’s ending episode, which featured a blowout argument between Jack and Rebecca Pearson that led to their separation.

Still, Milo Ventimiglia issued a warning about the This Is Us Season 2 finale.

“It wouldn’t be This Is Us without heartbreak.”

The promo for “The Wedding” episode shows the Pearson clan gathered at the family cabin for Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Toby (Chris Sullivan)—and an old man version of her deceased dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is a “special guest.”

Viewers are going crazy trying to figure out why a gray-haired Jack is shown talking to his widow 20 years after his death. But no matter what the reason for Jack’s unexpected cameo, if you’re expecting everybody to live happily ever after by the end of the episode, think again. Cliffhangers will leave you hanging until next fall.

“Not everything gets wrapped up in a nice bow, but it’s a great finale,” This Is Us star Justin Hartley told Deadline.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Hartley said his character, Kevin Pearson, will continue to try to “beat” his drug and alcohol addiction, and he adds that The Manny star has finally figured out “it’s not something that you handle on your own…you need people around you and a support system.”

Justin Hartley also teased his character’s rather stagnant love life after his split from childhood sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). Justin told Deadline the Season 2 finale will serve up some “possible developments” for Kevin in the romance department.

While This Is Us fans have been through the wringer this season with the Pearson house fire and Jack’s death, in an interview with the New York Daily News, Hannah Zeile, who plays teen Kate on This Is Us, said the finale episode will be “uplifting” more than anything.

“There’s not much I can say, ” Zeile told the Daily News. “I can say that I think it’s going to be uplifting and the tears are probably going to be happy tears more than heartbreak. The concepts that the writers and (creator) Dan Fogelman come up with are just so genius… I’m so excited for everyone to see the finale.”

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia also talked to E! News about his character’s unexpected appearance in the present day.

“It’s a side of Jack that we haven’t seen,” Milo told E! News.

“It’s something I think a lot of the audience would have loved to see is this man in his 70s and we’re hoping that it maybe softens the blow a little bit of the fact that he’s not around anymore…I think it’s probably going to do the opposite and people are going to be a little upset, but what a fun opportunity.”

'This Is Us': Jack Pearson Is Old, Grey and Not Dead in Season 2 Finale Promo (Video)@NBCThisIsUs #ThisIsUs https://t.co/lGIseonNAg pic.twitter.com/uVgFYNq8sL — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 7, 2018

As for Jack Pearson’s future appearances, Milo Ventimiglia told E! there is still a lot to see of his character despite his untimely demise two decades ago.

“It’s encouraging and exciting to know we get to explore a lot of different sides of him,” the This Is Us star said. “Jack when he was younger and also the Jack we know: Jack in his 50s, Jack in his 40s, Jack in his 30s, maybe with the babies, maybe early courting of Jack and Rebecca when they first were dating. There’s still a lot to see of this man and of this family and everyone.”

Hannah Zeile also teased the future of This Is Us. With Jack’s 1998 death marking the end of his storyline timeline (except for the still unexplained old man cameo, that is), the This Is Us teen said viewers will see Rebecca and her three kids as they try to move on from the devastation of losing their patriarch and their home all at once.

“I think as much as the importance is on Jack’s death, [future storylines] are also going to be about them coping as a family,” Hannah said. “I think there’s a lot of interesting things that they have cooking up.”

The This Is Us Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.