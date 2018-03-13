Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: ‘Outlander’ Actor Hurt By Partner, Pair Set To Close Glasgow City Streets

Executive producer Ronald D. Moore shared that there is an overflowing chemistry between the 'Outlander' Season 4 lead stars.

There is no denying that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe remain one of the most talked-about pairings in Hollywood today. The on-screen couple has caught the hearts of many and effortlessly became household names after their successful portrayal as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in the popular STARZ series. Recent reports suggested that the fiancée of Tony McGill accidentally hurt the Outlander Season 4 actor.

Reports have it that the production for the imminent Outlander Season 4 officially started earlier this year. Town and Country Magazine previously shared that the forthcoming new installment would be based on Drums of Autumn by Diana Gabaldon. The publication claimed that it will focus on the characters of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe looking for a place in North Carolina.

A few weeks after it was confirmed that Outlander Season 4 was already in production, STARZ launched the DVD copy of the series’ third installment. What made it so special was it also included a clip of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s final audition together. The said video featured the pair having a heated argument over the decision of Claire Randall to escape back to the Standing Stones.

Toward the end of the powerful scene, Caitriona Balfe shared she got so carried away that she accidentally punched Sam Heughan in his face. Outlander Season 4 executive producer Ronald D. Moore revealed that scene totally made them decide to cast the fiancée of Tony McGill. He added that there is an overflowing on-screen chemistry between Sam and Caitriona, Express reported.

“We really felt that Cait was probably gonna be the one, but this was the final moment. This was when she literally sealed the deal and got the show, and as you see they’ve sort of already got the shorthand of their characters and there definitely is on-camera chemistry between the two.”

Meanwhile, Daily Record reported that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are going to film near Saltmarket in Glasgow City next week. The news outlet shared that fans of the Outlander Season 4 lead stars are expected to flock to the area in hopes of meeting them in person. It was announced that James Morrison and Turnbull streets would be closed on March 14 and 15 from 12 noon until midnight.

”Diversions will start at London Road to Saltmarket and then end at Steel Street.”

Outlander season 4 filming locations: Where is Outlander series 4 filmed? Where is it set? | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV | https://t.co/DJQwyKVtkh https://t.co/cD7KZZsGXX — Clau (@ClauReizen) February 23, 2018

Outlander Season 4 will have a total of 13 episodes. It is scheduled to premiere in autumn 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.