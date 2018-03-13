Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, And Princes William, Harry All Coordinate in ‘Royal Fab Four’ Event With Queen

Meghan, Kate, William, and Harry's coordinated fashion symbolizes their powerful unity, declaration that they are the future of the 'streamlined' royal family.

On Monday, Meghan, Kate, William, and Harry together attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, along with the Queen, the Prince of Windsor, Duchess of Cornwall, and other members of the royal family.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the “Royal Fab Four,” as the two couples are now called by the British press, arrived perfectly coordinated, symbolizing unity, which was a very powerful statement. Their fashion choices were clearly a declaration that they are the future of the modern “streamlined” royal family. What did Meghan and Kate wear?

Meghan Markle wore a striking Amanda Wakeley cream colored coat that was fastened only at the waist, allowing full view of the navy Amanda Wakeley dress underneath. She wore a jaunty ivory-colored beret by Stephen Jones, along with a navy Mulberry clutch. She wore navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, the coveted brand of Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City fame. Meghan’s attire was all British designers, with the exception of her shoes by the Spanish designer.

The beaming, eight-months-pregnant Kate Middleton kept to a monochromatic look, similar to the Queen’s aesthetic. Duchess Kate wore a navy Beulah London coat and dress, a Lock & Co navy wide-brimmed hat and Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch bag. Her navy suede shoes seemed to be an identical match to Meghan’s but were designed by Rupert Sanderson.

All of the Duchess of Cambridge’s garments and accessories were from British designers.

It should be noted that Kate frequently wears Beulah London, an ethical, luxury design company that helps “vulnerable women.” Those who criticized Duchess Kate for wearing dark green at the BAFTAs instead of wearing black in support of #MeToo and Time’s Up may want to note that this is a brand Kate has intentionally worn, showing her support for women’s causes, without breaking royal protocol.

The Daily Mirror reported six years ago of Prince Charles’ plan for a “streamlined” royal family, which includes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and now, Meghan Markle. The two couples looked unified and formidable in their coordinating fashion, as they are quickly becoming the faces of the modern royal family.

Besides looking unified, Kate and Meghan also looked very fashion forward, and former actress Meghan Markle looked as royal as the other three.

Famed fashion bloggers Tom and Lorenzo critiqued the attire of the Suits actress, along with Duchess Kate and the Windsor prince’s looks. The bloggers stated that “they all look lovely and chic.”

Praising Markle’s stylist, the fashion critics wrote, “Meghan and her team really nailed this one.”

They point out that Prince Harry’s fiancee not only got it right, looking coordinated with the other three, but the new bright “star” showed that her attire demonstrated that she is a royal through and through.

“She is fully a member of the firm while standing out as its newest star.”

Clearly excited for future, more elegant events, Tom and Lorenzo wrote that they “can’t wait to see the first time Cathy [Duchess Catherine] and Megs [Meghan Markle] get to put on the gowns and family jewels together.”