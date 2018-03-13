Cameron Diaz Not Retiring, Selma Blair Clarifies Statement On Twitter

The recent report in the media about Cameron Diaz’s retirement from acting has been debunked by Selma Blair on Twitter. Ironically, the insinuation of Diaz’s retirement was spread by Selma who happens to be a close friend of Cameron. According to PageSix, Blair, who starred with Diaz in 2002’s The Sweetest Thing, revealed that the actress was done with acting.

“I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like, ‘I’m done.’ I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films, she has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

The news of the Charlie’s Angels actor’s retirement spread like wildfire; fans and media outlets shared their views about the decision. Diaz has not been in a movie since 2014, giving credence to the claim. There is a difference between taking a break and actually retiring from acting. According to US Weekly, “She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife. She would love more than anything to be a mom.”

However, Selma Blair took to Twitter to clarify her comments on Monday, March 12. Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden tied the knot in 2015 and reports indicate that the couple is focusing on having a child or possibly adopting. According to US Weekly, “At this point, they would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.” Fans will be happy with Blair’s correction of her statement, but it would take some time for the impression to be corrected, especially with the buzz it created on social media.

Cameron Diaz is done acting https://t.co/3RFtPUeNLv pic.twitter.com/LXJZsHEsvw — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2018

The Hellboy actor’s statement seems to have been taken out of context and blown out of proportion, even though she has refuted her statement in her interview with Metro News UK published on March 11. The statement seemed self-explanatory even though she has corrected the meaning of the statement. The actress also joked about retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson because of the misinformation her statement has caused.

????????☎️????????‍???? BREAKING NEWS ????????????. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. ???? — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Apparently, we may not have seen the last of Diaz even though she has been away from acting for a while now. The actress isn’t the first to take a break from acting. According to Vanity Fair, Renee Zellweger also took a six-year break from acting because she needed time off from the “rat race.” One of Cameron Diaz’s recent projects was a book published in 2013 titled The Body Book, which hit No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. This was followed up with The Longevity Book in 2016, according to Express UK.