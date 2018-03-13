Nicole Kidman Looks Totally Unrecognizable On Set Of New Movie, Dons Grey Wig And Prosthetics

The Australian actress is deeply immersed in her role for new movie, 'The Goldfinch.'

Nicole Kidman wowed on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards early this month. Wearing a cobalt blue Armani gown with a giant bow and a slit in front, the 50-year-old actress easily landed on the best-dressed list of fashion watchers that night. But now, barely two weeks after the Oscars, it’s back to work for the glamorous actress.

The 50-year-old star was recently spotted on the streets of New York looking completely unrecognizable! According to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Nicole was working on the set of her new film, The Goldfinch.

For the movie, Nicole Kidman is ditching her gorgeous hair, glowing skin, and glamorous outfits for something more grungy. Photographers spotted the actress deeply immersed in her character while working on set. Nicole was wearing a grey-blond wig, an oversized jacket, and black Uggs. It seems that she was also wearing prosthetics to make her face look wrinkly and a lot older.

According to Cinema Blend, The Goldfinch is the movie adaptation of the Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title. It stars Angel Elgort as Theo Decker, a young man who survives an accident that killed his mother. Nicole Kidman plays Mrs. Barbour, a wealthy woman tasked to take care of Theo after the tragic incident. The movie is set to hit theaters next year.

Nicole Kidman looks completely unrecognisable on set of 'The Goldfinch' https://t.co/BqYHv4UXPB pic.twitter.com/TO1evS8irO — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) March 12, 2018

Nicole Kidman at the set of ‘The Goldfinch’ in New York during another filming day. RW / MediaPunch / IPx / AP Images

Nicole Kidman is also busy with other projects aside from her upcoming movie. According to USA Today, the Academy Award winner has just announced her newest project. Nicole is set to star in The Undoing, a new drama series to air on HBO. The Undoing is another book adaptation based on the novel You Should Have Known. It tells the story of Grace Sachs (Kidman’s character), a therapist who is set to publish her first book but begins to experience a series of life-altering challenges.

Nicole Kidman, who also serves as the show’s producer, said in a statement that she’s excited to be working again with HBO to create another series with a “fascinating, complicated female role at its center.”

Meanwhile, Nicole’s other hit HBO series, Big Little Lies, is also set to begin filming for its second season. Aside from Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern, the series will be getting another powerful female cast member. HBO previously confirmed that Meryl Streep will be joining the show for Season 2.