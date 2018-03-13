The Undertaker Being Promoted For Huge WWE Appearance After ‘WrestleMania 34’

No matter the outcome, 'WrestleMania 34' won't be the last time we see The Deadman inside a WWE ring.

After being defeated by Roman Reigns in Orlando, the WWE Universe was almost certain The Undertaker’s wrestling career was over. His retirement from the ring was never official, so rumors began to fly about one more match happening at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. With only a few weeks left before the grandest stage of them all, it’s become crystal clear that John Cena will finally battle The Deadman in New Orleans.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker will be historic no matter the result between the two legends on the grandest stage of them all. Despite the speculation about The Deadman’s wrestling career officially coming to an end in a few weeks, WrestlingNews.co has reported The Undertaker is being promoted for another major event after WrestleMania 34 and the door is also being left open for him to be a part of another important match.

On April 27th, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman will make a rare appearance during the event whether he wrestles or not. As of this writing, it’s unclear if The Deadman will be working in the Royal Rumble match or if the event will air on the WWE Network. Since the show is not expected to influence WWE television, the crowd in attendance may get to see something really special.

John Cena could be the last match for The Deadman on the grandest stage of them all. WWE

The WWE Universe has been speculating about The Undertaker’s health for years now, but so many people were convinced his career was over after WrestleMania 33. It seems The Undertaker is ready for one more match on the grandest stage of them all and at least one appearance in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman’s WWE future is unclear, but that is all the more reason to see him perform inside the ring while he’s still capable.

Most fans have been patient and it’s only a matter of time before The Undertaker makes his return to WWE television before WrestleMania 34. Unlike last year, WWE officials are more likely to address Undertaker’s future with the company immediately after the grandest stage of them all. The WWE Universe should have a much clearer idea of The Deadman’s future before the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the end of April.