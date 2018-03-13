Nickelodeon ‘Blue’s Clues’ Reboot: Steve Burns Wants Old Post, Will Fight John Cena For It, Reports ‘TMZ’

Steve Burns is reportedly vying to get his old job back as the host of Nickelodeon's reboot of 'Blue's Clues,' but he has one strong contender, according to 'TMZ': WWE superstar John Cena.

Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues reboot is stirring up online commotion as a new report claims that the show’s former host Steve Burns is ready to take on wrestling superstar John Cena to get his old position back.

According to Variety, the Viacom-owned kids’ channel would reportedly try to win over a new era of children with the problem-solving interactive show that became Nick’s stepping stone in growing into the channel people know and love.

Based on the report, Nick has ordered 20 new episodes for the scavenger hunt show, which will most likely air on its leg dedicated to preschool children, Nick Jr., in the latter part of 2018.

In an interview, Nickelodeon Group President Cyma Zarghami explained that Blue’s Clues has “never really gone away” because is still being aired in several international markets as well as on Noggin, a firm also owned by Nick’s parent company, Viacom.

Now that the company has confirmed that it is really happening, the Blue’s Clues reboot became subject of headlines once more after Steve Burns, who served as the presenter of the show for seven years, reportedly expressed his interest to take back his job.

According to TMZ, Steve wants to return to his glory days as Blue’s owner and host of the interactive problem-solving show for children. In fact, the outlet claimed that he wanted it so bad that he is willing to “fight” WWE superstar John Cena for it.

The 40-year-old professional wrestler and actor auditioned for the part and even wore the signature green-striped polo shirt to look the part.

While the photo is quite convincing, the veracity of the rumor cannot be confirmed by TMZ and there is still little information on whether the 40-year-old pro wrestler did apply for the job, so it is best to take that information with a grain of salt.

Based on the casting call cited by Entertainment Weekly, Nickelodeon is looking for male or female presenter of any ethnicity around the age of 18 or older who can play an 18- to 25-year-old, to become the next Blue’s Clues reboot host.

Despite this, Steve Burns appears to have a better chance of getting his old job back after the hashtag #BringBackSteve started trending on Twitter in March.

One of his fans even said that the fan-favorite also appeals to the new generation of kids.

So I hear #BluesClues is open to a #Reboot with a female lead. All I can say to that is, #BringBackSteve! My 3 yr old watches HIS #repeats. I doubt he'd be able to relate to someone new. Regardless of their gender! #NoHairWhoCares #WeWantSteveBack! pic.twitter.com/6XZSPZGuB9 — #nikkireps (@NikkiReps) March 10, 2018

On top of that, Zarghami revealed to Variety that they won’t be making any significant tweaks to the format of the show since it “works pretty well.”