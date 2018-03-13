WWE ‘Raw’: Braun Strowman’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match Revealed, Could Change History With A Handicap Match

Braun Strowman continued to dominate 'Monday Night Raw' by earning his spot at 'WrestleMania' for an unusual and historic match.

Braun Strowman shocked the WWE Universe on Monday Night Raw after winning the No. 1 contender match for the Tag Team Championship. As one would expect, The Monster Among Men did the unexpected by winning a tag team division match without a partner. He outlasted some of the best tag teams on Raw.

Braun Strowman will now face The Bar for the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34, as reported by Cageside Seats. As it turns out, The Bar was unhappy with the lack of competition on Raw and demanded that they should be transferred to SmackDown Live after WrestleMania. They were earlier in the day attacked by the tag team division of Raw.

So, General Manager Kurt Angle decided to set up a No. 1 contender match for the Tag Team titles. As the match was about to begin, Braun Strowman showed up in the ring and demanded that the referee ring the bell. The referee had no other option but to heed to Strowman’s demand and begin the match.

The other team competing for a spot at WrestleMania and a chance to compete for the Tag Team titles included The Revival, Titus Worldwide, The Miztourage, Heath Slater & Rhyno, and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. The other teams, although reluctant initially, did gather some courage to take on Strowman.

Even though Strowman was overpowered for a moment, he came back and outlasted everyone to win the match becoming the No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championship. While throwing the last man over the ring, Strowman screamed that he was going to WrestleMania. The commentary team was left discussing whether it was even legal for a single man to compete for the Tag Team title.

Braun Strowman is capable of winning all by himself in a handicap match at WrestleMania 34. However, some rumors do indicate that Elias could be added as his partner in the match. Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Cesaro & Sheamus could result in a spectacular match, predicts Wrestling Inc. It remains to be seen what Kurt Angle will have to say about this development.

This storyline is perfect for WWE officials as it gives them an opportunity to keep Braun Strowman a part of WrestleMania 34, yet have an option to pull him out of this match if a need arises. It was earlier speculated that Braun Strowman was being kept as a reserve in case there is some serious evidence against Roman Reigns in the steroid controversy.

If such a thing happened, WWE officials could simply remove Strowman from this match on legal grounds and put him in a match against Brock Lesnar. On the contrary, if things went smoothly, Braun Strowman would still give an epic performance in the handicap Tag Team match. WWE fans have a lot to look forward to after Monday Night Raw on March 12.