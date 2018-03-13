Toei Animation Confirms ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will Continue Through The Upcoming ‘DB’ Movie

It seems that 'Dragon Ball Super' doesn't end just like that as Toei Animation recently announced the continuation of the anime.

When the folks behind Dragon Ball Super announced that the hit anime series is ending this month, the entire fandom was crestfallen. The show will soon come to an end with the fierce battle between Universe 7’s Son Goku and Universe 11’s Jiren The Grey. There is no telling whether or not the series will have a continuation of some sort, but one thing is for sure, fans aren’t liking the idea that DBS is ending soon.

There was no Dragon Ball Super episode over the weekend, but fans can look forward to seeing it again on March 18. Although the anime is concluding soon, fans have not yet settled on this idea. Fortunately, fans have something to look forward to, and it’s worth the wait. Last night, Toei Animation announced on their official Twitter page that the upcoming DB feature movie hits Japanese theaters on December 14, 2018.

What keeps fans buzzing is that Toei Animation also confirmed that the new DB feature film will continue “to follow the world created” in Dragon Ball Super. According to Comic Book, the anime creator Akira Toriyama also released a statement confirming that the new movie will be the next story after the anime that’s currently airing.

Hold on to your seats! ????????????

The 20th #DragonBall feature film is set to be released on December 14, 2018 in Japan! The new film will also continue to follow the world created in #DragonBallSuper!! For new details, visit the movie's official website, https://t.co/xnNYUXWQ3n!! pic.twitter.com/s7MJeaISid — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 12, 2018

According to Toei Animation, the new feature film is not going to be a prequel or spinoff, but it would be a new arc that will continue the story of the current Dragon Ball Super. At this time, the Tournament of Power is still rolling with only two universes remaining, vying for survival. Apparently, two of the strongest fighters are facing off to champion their homes, but only one universe will survive.

Goku and Jiren The Grey have both started to fight against each other, but Dragon Ball Super is clearly taking the time to deliver one great ending of the anime. Akira Toriyama is known for his notorious surprises when it comes to the ending of the series, but fans are hoping that it’s going to be Goku who win the battle. The hero has mastered his Ultra Instinct, which now gives him silver hair paired with his new set of silver eyes.

However, everyone knows Jiren is no pushover. The strongest Pride Trooper has shown his immeasurable power, but fans of Dragon Ball Super are certain that he hasn’t shown much of it. Apparently, the anime still has a lot of surprises in store for everyone.

The battle between #Goku and #Jiren will be on pause again this week, but don't worry! The final two minutes of the Tournament of Power will resume next weekend!????????#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/URY8TdkpLX — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 10, 2018

As what Toei Animation confirmed, the new feature film will continue the story of Dragon Ball Super. Apparently, there are still a lot of stories to tell and fans are already looking forward to it.