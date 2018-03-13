Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think Tyga Is Stormi’s Father But That Is Just Another ‘Silly Rumor,’ Says Kris Jenner

The Kylie Jenner baby daddy drama might already be nearing its end as the Lip Kit mogul's momager, Kris Jenner, finally speaks up about speculations that Tyga might be Stormi's daddy.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s shippers might get disappointed with the latest update on the Lip Kit mogul’s baby daddy drama after Kris Jenner has spoken up about rumors claiming that the young Kardashian mom might have lied about who baby Stormi’s father is.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 62-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager is sticking to Kylie’s story, denying rumors suggesting that Tyga is Stormi Webster’s biological father.

Based on previous reports from the Inquisitr, Tyga has been entering the picture time and again because he believed that the 20-year-old makeup mogul conceived right before they broke up. In fact, rumors suggested that the 28-year-old rapper had been wanting to have a DNA test done on Stormi since she was born to finally clear the air.

He also reportedly attempted smuggle Stormi’s picture to see if she has any resemblance with him or his son with Blac Chyna, King Cairo when he was still a baby to prove that he is her father.

Now that Kylie Jenner has officially debuted her daughter on social media, people are convinced that she looks a lot like Tyga’s son, causing doubt on the Lip Kit founder’s statement about Travis Scott is her baby daddy.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, fans are not convinced that Travis fathered Stormi because they have very little similarities. Some even claimed that she looks a lot more like King Cairo and Tyga.

“Omg @KylieJenner posted a video of Stormi & she looks just like King when he was a baby… I don’t even see the resemblance to Travis. She looks like @Tyga all the way!” one wrote.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby, Stormi is adorable. But does anyone else think she looks like Tyga? pic.twitter.com/JhkjHaYp6D — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) March 3, 2018

I am soooooo sorry that I'm about to type this but Stormi looks a lot like Tyga lmao how do I unfollow myself x — Sezzle (@sarlougoodhart) March 8, 2018

By looking at the number of results of a keyword search on “Stormi” and “Tyga” on Twitter alone, it looks like a huge chunk of the KUWTK star’s followers are convinced that the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a result of Kylie and Tyga’s pre-breakup love-making.

One even Tweeted that Kylie’s baby should be called “Stormi Stevenson” not “Stormi Webster.”

However, Kris Jenner called in while the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O. was on-air and debunked such rumors once and for all.

“Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby,” said Kyle Sandilands, the show’s host.

But before he can even finish his statement, Kris interrupted and straight out denied the “silly rumor.”

“Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual.”

“Yeah, you guys know better than that,” the 62-year-old momager added. Check out their conversation below.

'That was a bunch of rumours' @krisjenner on #Tyga being baby daddy pic.twitter.com/esoBPIl0Vz — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 11, 2018

Either way, it looks like Kylie Jenner is sticking to her initial statement that Travis Scott is Stormi’s daddy no matter the amount of speculations people go through online.