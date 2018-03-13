‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Fired From Show Due To Her Raunchy Adult Videos, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

MTV has finally released the footage of the moment Farrah Abraham's 'Teen Mom OG' career ended, revealing the real reason behind her exit from the show, according to 'Hollywood Life.'

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s highly-talked about exit from the show was seemingly confirmed in the March 12 episode, and it looked like she had a heated encounter with the reality series’ executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman.

According to Hollywood Life, Freeman discussed two main things with the 26-year-old reality TV star during their face-to-face encounter: the way she treats the staff of Teen Mom OG and her involvement in raunchy adult videos.

For those who missed it, Morgan and another one of the producers of the show were featured in the previous episode, driving to Farrah’s house. Now, it looks like MTV has finally revealed what transpired during their visit.

Upon their arrival at her house, Morgan asked if they could head to the backyard to talk. The clip then cuts to the executive producer telling Farrah about how she has been treating the show’s crew.

“We want to look at how people are treated. For example, Kristin — who we all love, who we think is doing a great job — isn’t here today. You don’t snap your fingers and say ‘new producer’ and we fly one in,” he said, sparking a look of disbelief in the 26-year-old mother-of-one.

TONIGHT: It's the episode you've been waiting for ???? Tune in at 9/8c to find out Farrah's fate on #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/LgaVWdniR8 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) March 12, 2018

After he goes on to ask for “some compassion and understanding” from the TV personality, she cuts him off and says that she is both of those things and more.

“I am so compassionate. I am so understanding, I am working my a** off just like everyone,” she said.

After that, she goes on a rant about respecting people who do the same for her and started using profanity while speaking to the EP.

At this point, their conversation is already heating up, with the MTV show’s executive producer deeming Farrah Abraham as the only “problem” out of the nine mothers they have been handling.

During the conversation, Morgan Freeman also brought up her involvement in adult entertainment and told her that if she intends to “go down that path,” they would no longer capture and feature her life in the show.

“Nobody’s here to cast judgment on anything, but if you chose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your story for Teen Mom.”

Farrah is outraged after hearing this, causing the crew to leave her house immediately. However, she called in shortly after the heated encounter to tell them her decision.

“Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things — all that stuff is more beneficial, and I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s my own show, not on MTV anymore,” she says.

After the Teen Mom OG producer wished her the best in her future undertakings, she informed him that her lawyers will get in touch with them in what Hollywood Life has reported as the $5 million-worth lawsuit she filed against MTV’s parent company, Viacom, for wrongful termination.

#TeenMomOG Star Farrah Abraham Slaps MTV With Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit https://t.co/1gF6yyfboJ — Entertainment Daily (@EntDailyUS) February 22, 2018

Since rumors of her exit from Teen Mom OG emerged, speculations first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup have also surfaced about Mackenzie McKee taking her spot in the show. That, however, remains unconfirmed so it is best to take it with a grain of salt.