WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Won’t Be Main Event Of ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To CageSideSeats

WWE officials could choose another match to close the grandest stage of them all over the Universal Title Match.

The WWE Universe has known that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns would face off for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. The expectation was the bout would also be the main event of the show in New Orleans. WWE officials are moving forward with Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title, but some last minute changes to the card could see another huge match become the main event of WrestleMania 34.

WWE officials are still downplaying Brock’s position on WWE programming in anticipation of his rumored departure from the company after the grandest stage of them all. Because of that and WWE signing Ronda Rousey, it’s being reported by CageSideSeats that the Mixed Tag Team Match between Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle versus Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could get the main event spot over Lesnar vs. Reigns.

With Brock Lesnar’s upcoming departure and the company trying to establish Ronda Rousey as the biggest draw going forward, the move is logical. WWE officials are also attempting to boost Stephanie McMahon’s status as a household name outside of the wrestling industry. Alongside Triple H and Kurt Angle returning to WWE’s grandest stage, the powers that be have plenty of reasons to book the match to finish the event.

‘Ronda Rousey may be gifted the main event of ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

A lot of people would be happy to see anyone else but Roman Reigns main event the grandest stage of them all, but just as many fans value a WWE Title Match closing the show over a big money match. Not only that, but Ronda Rousey being gifted the main event of WrestleMania in her debut may create some unnecessary problems for the company after the grandest stage of them all is over and Brock Lesnar leaves the business.

Bleacher Report reported that several WWE Superstars were unhappy with Rousey’s debut overshadowing the Women’s ‘Royal Rumble‘ Match in January. The WWE locker room might not appreciate Rousey being gifted the main event of WrestleMania in her first official match. On paper, that could be seen as a massive slap in the face to the entire roster and a move like that might turn the WWE Universe against Ronda. That would be a rough start to her wrestling career, which is the last thing WWE officials want to deal with after Brock’s departure and Roman being given a WWE Universal Title reign after the grandest stage of them all.