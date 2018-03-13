‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ Available On iOS, Soon On Android, Cross-Play Available Except For PS4

Unlike iOS and Android users, PS4 player will have to wait on Sony's go signal to have access to 'Fortnite Battle Royale.'

Fortnite Battle Royale is finally available for iOS devices, and although it will take a while before it becomes available on Android, the game will be available to most mobile users soon.

Fornite Battle Royale In iOS/Android

On March 12, Epic started to open sign-ups for the game’s pilot program for Fortnite Battle Royale. It seems the game was so popular that the link disappeared for about two hours. Epic had no definite date on when the game will come to Android user, but they hinted that it will be in the next few months.

When Fortnite becomes available for Android users, it’s likely that it will offer a pilot program first, just like what the company did when they launched the game on iOS. The game may be available to iOS users, but it doesn’t mean that it is accessible to everyone. Everyone can sign up, but only a few people can play the game.

Fornite Battle Royale may be catering to the growing number of mobile players, but its major competitor, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also released a mobile version of their game — although it is only available at China as yet.

Cross-Platform Play

In Epic’s blog, the gaming company announced that the Fortnite Battle Royale available on mobile devices will be the exact same game on Xbox, PS4, and PC. What’s more, there will be a cross-play between various platforms, except for Sony.

“We’re happy to announce today that in partnership with our friends at Microsoft, Fortnite will feature cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-purchase, between Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS and (in the next few months) Android.”

Of course, the announcement did not escape the notice of the Fortnite community, and someone tweeted Phil Spencer about how much players want to have access to a cross-play feature between PS4 and Xbox. The Xbox boss had a fitting reply. Epic games also decided to join in with the banter to express their opinion on the issue.

Kotaku reached out to Microsoft regarding the cross-platform access to Fortnite Battle Royale, and the company maintained that they encourage this move. They cited their collaboration with Nintendo to allow Switch and Xbox One players to play cross-network, and Microsoft added that their offer to PlayStation still stands.

This is not the first time Sony has said no to an offer of a cross-platform play. Sony did not give the green light for Rocket League either, and both the game studio Psyonix and Microsoft were willing to offer the feature.

It remains to be seen if Sony approves the cross-platform play for Fortnite Battle Royale, and grants the wish of the community.