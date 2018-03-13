Hillary Clinton Nearly Falls Down Stairs Twice In Purported Video From India

The incident apparently occurred during a visit to the Jahaz Mahal.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton allegedly appeared to have trouble navigating a flight of stairs during her current trip to India. The video of what purports to be Clinton nearly slipping twice was released by the American Mirror website.

The footage was supposedly filmed while Hillary Clinton was visiting the Jahaz Mahal palace, which was built in the 15th century and is located in the Mandu region in India. Assuming the video is actually of the former U.S. secretary of state, while walking down the stairs assisted by one man, Clinton lost her footing. With two men then assisting her holding each arm, Clinton slipped a second time. Key aide Huma Abedin is allegedly following behind her on the stairs.

“Even though Hillary Clinton had help going down a set of stairs in India today, she still nearly fell down,” the American Mirror claimed.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, questions about Hillary Clinton’s health promulgated in the alternative media were dismissed by mainstream news outlets as mere conspiracy theories. That was the prevailing view at least until Clinton collapsed at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, which her doctor subsequently attributed to pneumonia.

Mrs. Clinton also suffered numerous coughing fits while on the campaign trail. The coughing issue reemerged publicly last month as she was addressing via live streaming video from New York the MAKERS conference in Los Angeles.

In July 2015, the Clinton campaign released information indicating that Hillary Clinton takes prescription medications for an underactive thyroid and for blood clots. At that time, Clinton’s personal doctor pronounced her fit to serve as president. Clinton suffered a concussion in 2012.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, the ubiquitous TV physician and board-certified internist, was particularly vocal about Hillary’s health and her treatment protocol.

Manish Swarup / AP Images

During a speech in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Hillary Clinton seemed to imply that “backwards” Middle America voted for Trump because they don’t like blacks in America getting rights or women getting jobs, Business Insider reported. However, most if not all economic indicators in America are on the rise under the Trump administration, including jobs, consumer confidence, the stock market, employer expansion, and so forth. According to the Los Angeles Times in late January, African-American employment is the lowest it has ever been since the federal government started compiling records in 1972. The unemployment rate for Hispanics is also near record lows.

Hillary Clinton also claimed in Mumbai that Americans don’t deserve to have Donald Trump, who she described as the “first reality TV candidate” as president, The Hill reported. Real estate mogul and Apprentice host Trump, a former Democrat and independent, ran for president in 2016 as a first-time candidate on the GOP ticket. Confounding all the political pundits and pollsters, Trump won the White House on November 8, 2016.

Watch the video that purports to be Hillary Clinton nearly falling down stairs twice and draw your own conclusions.