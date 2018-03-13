Heather Locklear Charged With Misdemeanor Battery On Officer

The actress was charged Monday.

Popular soap opera actress Heather Locklear, who played Sammie Jo Carrington on television’s long-running nighttime soap opera, Dynasty and the villainous Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, has dodged a proverbial bullet. Last month, Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence after she and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, were involved in a fight. According to the Affidavit of Probable Documents which were prepared by Senior Deputy Sheriff Keith Hall and obtained by People, the fight started when Heisser lied to Locklear and she threw a can of Red Bull at him. When officers arrived to investigate, Locklear began shoving one of the deputies and ordering him out of her house. She also kicked the deputy in the shin and pushed two other police officers. Now, Locklear has only been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She has not been charged with the felony domestic assault for which she was originally arrested in spite of the blood officers observed on Heisser’s face and redness on his chest.

At the time of her arrest, Locklear threatened to shoot police if they came on her property again, and that threat resulted in a search warrant being issued for the actress’ house as deputies were looking for a gun which was not found. At present, the actress is in a medical treatment facility, and, although a friend of the Melrose Place star, said Locklear was in treatment for addiction, there has been no official word from her representative.

Locklear has had difficulties with addiction, anxiety, and depression, even entering an Arizona medical facility for four weeks for psychological and medical help in early 2008. In September 2008, the actress was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The actress pleaded no contest to reckless driving, and the DUI charge was dismissed. In January 2012, Locklear was taken to the hospital after first responders received a 911 call. The actress’ medical issues continued into 2017 when Locklear reportedly entered rehab in January 2017 and was involved in a car accident in September 2017 which led to her hospitalization.

Just hours after Locklear was arrested for domestic violence, her boyfriend was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.19. California prohibits the operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. It’s unclear if Heisser remains in jail.