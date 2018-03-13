Chicago Bears Rumors: Allen Robinson Could Make Mitchell Trubisky More Dangerous, ‘Da Windy City’ Reports

'Da Windy City' reported that the Chicago Bears should aggressively pursue Allen Robinson in free agency.

The Chicago Bears are expected to make big moves this offseason in order to put themselves closer to becoming one of the top Super Bowl contenders next season. The Bears already have a stable starting quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky, but they still need to surround him with more weapons to make him more dangerous.

Dominique Blanton of Da Windy City said that the Bears should make a strong push to acquire Robinson in free agency. The veteran wide receiver is expected to get a lot of attention on the market, and Blanton said that Chicago should do a “full court press” to land Robinson this offseason.

Robinson is coming off a knee injury, but Blanton is still convinced that signing him will bring more good than harm to the Bears. He pointed out that Robinson is still one of the top wide receivers in the league because he can keep the defense guessing.

Trubisky had a solid season for the Bears last year, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards and seven touchdowns. Blanton said that Robinson’s skill set would make him a perfect partner for Trubisky because of his ability to make big plays for his team.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

While Robinson missed all but one game last season, there is no denying that he is still a hot commodity on the market this offseason. He had a breakout year in 2015, tallying 80 catches for 1,400 yards with 14 touchdowns. He posted 73 catches for 883 yards with six touchdowns in the following season.

Khari Thompson of Da Windy City also agreed that Robinson should be the top target for Chicago in free agency. If they successfully land him, Thompson said that Chicago would have “a quarterback-receiver tandem made in heaven” in the next several seasons. He added, though, that the Bears will need to break the bank in order to form the dangerous tandem. He believes the Bears have to offer at least $15 million a year to bring Robinson to Chicago.

Robinson also expressed interest in moving to Chicago. During an interview with Adam Schein of SiriusXM, the 24-year-old wide receiver had some nice words for Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“It comes down to some other variables as far as kind of narrowing that down,” Robinson said. “But from what I’ve heard about Chicago, it’s an amazing city and football town.”