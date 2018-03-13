NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Celtics For Al Horford, Jayson Tatum & Draft Picks, ‘Metro US’ Suggests

The Boston Celtics would be needing to move "heaven and Earth" to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Matt Burke of Metro US.

Despite losing DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending injury, Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans keep their playoff hopes alive and are currently residing in the 4th spot in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record. However, being the lone star of the team, Davis will need to exert more effort to beat West powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series. If they suffer another disappointing season, the 25-year-old All-Star forward may consider re-evaluating his future in New Orleans.

According to Matt Burke of Metro US, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors emerge as potential trade destinations for Anthony Davis. In a previous Inquisitr report, Davis revealed that Kevin Garnett’s words of wisdom made him think of what would have happened if he leaves the Pelicans for a legitimate title contender. The Warriors remain as the top favorite to win the 2018 NBA championship title, while the Celtics, led by Kyrie Irving, are currently on the rise to become the best team in the East.

In order to acquire Davis, Golden State should consider breaking their core and send a starting-caliber player or two to New Orleans. This is very unlikely to happen, especially if the Warriors win the title this season. Regarding trade assets, the Celtics are in a strong position to acquire the Pelicans superstar. However, as Burke noted, Boston will need to move “heaven and Earth” to acquire Davis.

“The Celtics would have to move heaven and Earth at this point to land Davis in a trade anytime soon. Given that the Celtics relinquished the coveted Brooklyn lottery pick and their best player in Isaiah Thomas last year for Kyrie Irving – just imagine what it would take to land Davis, who is currently putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like stat lines.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

In Burke’s proposed trade scenario, the Celtics will be trading Al Horford, Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown, and multiple first-round picks to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis. The Pelicans will surely choose healthy Tatum over injured Brown. If this trade proceeds, it will help both teams in feeling up the needs to improve on their roster.

The Pelicans will have enough assets to start rebuilding the team once Davis leaves. Horford and Tatum will become key contributors in keeping the Pelicans competitive in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics will finally have their new “Big Three” of Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Gordon Hayward.

The combination of the three superstars will undeniably make Boston the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the years to come. It will also strengthen their chance of beating the Warriors or other West powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series. Aside from forming a legitimate title contender, the deal will free the Celtics from Horford’s lucrative contract which runs until the 2019-20 NBA season, per Spotrac.