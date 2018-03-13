Trump desperately trying to stop pre-taped interview with adult film star, in which according to one report, Daniels says that Trump enjoys being dominated sexually by women.

In her upcoming interview with the iconic CBS News program 60 Minutes, which was taped last week, adult film star Stormy Daniels reveals that Donald Trump enjoys being treated badly by women in sexual situations — behavior generally known as a “submissive” fetish, according to a report by Josh Marshall, the founder and editor of the long-running political site Talking Points Memo.

The 38-year-old Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who turns 39 on March 17, allegedly had a long-running sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007 and received a $130,000 “hush money” payment from Trump’s personal lawyer and self-described “fix it guy”, Michael Cohen, just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Last Thursday, Daniels recorded an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper, but that interview did not air during the program’s broadcast on March 11. According to a BuzzFeed report, the interview is set to air on March 18 — but Trump and his lawyers are scrambling to block the broadcast from happening, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

With a large amount of information about the alleged affair and “hush money” payment between Daniels and Trump already publicly reported, why is Trump said to be frantic to stop the interview from airing? In a report published on the TPM site on Monday, and which may be read online by visiting this link, Marshall says that sources have told him that the information revealed by Daniels in the interview is “more damaging” than anything so far on the public record.

Adult film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, arrives for a live performance at a strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on March 9. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“I’m told that in her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper Daniels suggests that Trump, how to say this, likes it when women aren’t nice to him, treat him in perhaps denigrating ways,” Marshall wrote in his Monday article. “I think that would be very much off brand for Trump. It also puts in sharper relief why he and his lawyer seem to be fighting so hard to keep Daniels’ story under wraps.”

CNN, while not reporting specifics off what Daniels may have told Cooper in the 60 Minutes interview, also reported that Daniels went into greater detail than anything that has been reported about the alleged affair so far.

“Three sources confirmed to CNN that Clifford made new claims about Trump in the interview. CBS is vetting the information, the sources said,” according to the CNN report published online Sunday.

CBS has not confirmed the date when the interview will air, CNN reported, or even that the interview has been recorded at all. But Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, posted a picture of Daniels with Cooper and himself on his Twitter feed.

“In many ways, having sex with a porn star is on-brand for Donald Trump. He spent decades playing up a reputation as a billionaire playboy,” Marshall wrote. “They play to the tough guy, dominant and hyper-masculine image he likes to portray.” But Trump’s alleged fetish for being sexually mistreated by women would contradict that carefully crafted “tough guy” image, Marshall wrote.

In January, the tabloid weekly InTouch published a 2011 interview with Daniels in which she described having sex with Trump, but her description in that interview was unremarkable, saying, “It was textbook generic. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ He wasn’t like Fabio or anything. He wasn’t trying to have, like, porn sex.”

But Mother Jones magazine obtained emails from Daniels’ short-lived 2009 Louisiana United States Senate campaign, in which Daniels reportedly revealed that Trump asked her to spank him — and not simply to spank him, but to do so with a copy of Forbes Magazine that featured a picture of himself, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. on the cover.