Bride-To-Be Charged With DUI On The Way To Her Wedding

The Arizona woman allegedly caused a three-car crash.

Police arrested a bride heading to her nuptials this morning for DUI. The alleged drunk driving incident, which involved a three-car collision, occurred at about 10:30 a.m. local time in Marana, Arizona, near the city of Tucson.

Responding cops reportedly suspected that the bride, who was wearing a full-length white wedding dress, might have been impaired while behind the wheel. After administering a field sobriety test at the scene, officers apparently concluded that the woman was allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Law&Crime website explained.

“The bride was arrested, then later released after she submitted to a blood draw and signed a criminal citation, agreeing to show up in court. Police believe she caused the crash.”

Tucson.com and other media outlets identified the suspect as Amber Young, 32. Young has apparently not spoken so far with any media outlets in the aftermath of the incident — nor evidently has any legal counsel that she might have retained.

Acknowledging the arrest on Twitter, Marana PD Sergeant Chriswell Scott recommended the following: “Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

Sgt. Scott added that a person in one of the other vehicles was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

As yet, there is no information as to whether the wedding ceremony went forward today, but this story will be updated if or when more details become available.

