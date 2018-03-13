Dates Announced For 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival: 75 Days Of Enjoyment

From late August until the middle of November, Epcot will bring the food, wine, and fun.

Many have been waiting and wondering about this year’s fall festival at Walt Disney World, and finally, the dates have been revealed. Even though the flowers and gardens are in full bloom right now, others are looking forward to the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. Once again, there will be a full 75 days of fun and great food for all to try from the end of the summer and through the fall.

Disney is always looking to give as many guests as possible the chance to check out the festival, and that is why it is going to run for so long. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the first day of the Food & Wine Festival will be August 30, 2018, and it is going to run all the way through November 12.

After that, Epcot will begin prepping and decorating (rather quickly) for the Christmas holidays.

Once again, there will be outdoor kitchens lining the countries of World Showcase as well as a few up front in Future World as well. All of those menus will be available and viewable later on in the year, but Disney has released a few details for this year’s festival.

The 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will run from Aug. 30 – Nov. 12! More: https://t.co/03tztttnut pic.twitter.com/E3OofvrBno — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 12, 2018

This will be the 23rd anniversary of the Epcot Food & Wine Festival, and it is evident that Disney tries to bring more and more each year. This year will be no different, as there will also be appearances by celebrity chefs and culinary masters from Disney’s own kitchens.

The Eat to the Beat concerts will return as well. The participating talents and the musical line-up are not yet known, but there is still plenty of time to set up everything and get them all in place before the festival starts.

Walt Disney World always seems to have something fun going on, and the festivals have become almost a year-round thing at Epcot. Once the brutally hot summer months pass by, it will be time for a lot of food, wine, and fun throughout the countries of World Showcase. The 2018 International Food & Wine Festival will run for a full 75 days this year, and there will be more information revealed in the coming months.