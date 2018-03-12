‘Fixer Upper’ Almost Didn’t Make It On The Air, Per HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who became world-famous thanks to "Fixer Upper," almost didn't make it on the air.

It’s hard to remember a time when Chip and Joanna Gaines — the husband-and-wife couple who are are the stars of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, which is now in its final season — weren’t on our TV screens. The couple, which brought “shiplap” into common parlance, have earned millions of fans the world over thanks to their down-home way of fixing up homes in Waco, Texas.

Now, however, that they’re about to take their final curtain call, there are a few snippets from behind-the-scenes that, up until now, HGTV has kept safely in their vault, but are now being released for all to enjoy.

In the clip — which you can see below — the stars of Fixer Upper are looking very fresh-faced and young. Chip Gaines, especially, looks like a young child compared to his more grizzled, contemporary look.

In fact, this clip — which will air tomorrow on HGTV — shows that the couple didn’t even think they’d ever make it on the air!

That is, of course, until Chip pulled what is now considered a “classic Chip move,” thus giving the couple a chance to show off their unique personalities and the loving way they interact with one another.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Check out the video below, where Chip announces that the beyond-all-repair house was actually a Mother’s Day gift for Joanna.

Chip originally planned that Joanna and the couple’s four children — whom are soon to be joined by their newest addition, a baby boy — would live in a houseboat while their home (which would eventually become known as Magnolia headquarters) was under renovation. Originally pitched as the pilot episode of Fixer Upper, this show would go on to show the disaster that would, eventually, take place, which convinced Joanna that the family was better off staying in a different home while the future Magnolia headquarters was updated.

The HGTV producers, ultimately, went with a different episode of Fixer Upper as the debut episode of the show, but this unaired pilot — which ultimately got titled “How We Got Here” — will air tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.