NFL Rumors: Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh Could Join Lions, Rams, Or Seahawks, According To ‘ESPN’ Report

A recent 'ESPN' report indicated there are several teams that the Dolphins defensive player could head to.

Now that the Miami Dolphins have traded Jarvis Landry, NFL rumors are indicating that Ndamukong Suh will be the next player to potentially leave the roster. Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns, a team that has been quite active in the offseason. A recent ESPN article indicated that Suh is expected to receive his release from the Dolphins by midweek, leaving him available for other teams to acquire. Among the potential landing spots could be the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams, among others.

The recent report mentions that ESPN journalist Jeff Darlington first relayed the news of the potential release, which could occur on Wednesday. Suh spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Detroit Lions before signing with Miami in 2015 for a lucrative deal. Suh’s deal, which was a $114 million contract with $60 million guaranteed, made him the highest paid defensive player at the time. His payout even surpassed that of fellow NFL defensive star JJ Watt of the Houston Texans. The star defensive tackle has racked up 407 combined tackles, 50.5 sacks, an interception, and a few fumble recoveries in his career, which has earned him five Pro Bowl appearances.

Several NFL teams are mentioned as possible landing spots for Suh once he is released by Miami this week. Among those that may stand out to fans are the Seattle Seahawks and L.A. Rams. Of those two teams, Seattle is in need of help for their disappearing defense. The team has lost several pieces of the “Legion of Boom,” with more potentially leaving. Bringing a player of Suh’s caliber to the roster could help head coach Pete Caroll, Russell Wilson, and the team stay somewhat competitive for the postseason. The con to the Seahawks getting Suh is his age, as they may be looking to rebuild with younger players.

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t necessarily in need, but adding Suh to their roster would make an extremely strong defense even stronger. The Rams have added several key defensive players to their team, with All-Pros Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, as well as cornerback Sam Shields this offseason. The sticking point in terms of the Rams signing him could be their cap space situation. The team may need their money in the interest of keeping receive Sammy Watkins, which would mean another NFL squad outbids for Suh.

Also mentioned as a consideration for Suh is the Detroit Lions, an organization he’s played the first half of his career for. It’s said that Suh gave Detroit one of the best defensive lineups in the league back in 2014, but that his reputation could be what prevents the Lions from bringing him back on board. There’s also some suggestion that maybe Suh won’t want to return to play for his former team.

There are several other teams mentioned in the latest report, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland Raiders. These are all playoff contender teams that could add a great veteran talent on the defensive side of the ball. It remains to be seen which team will decide they need him on their roster most.