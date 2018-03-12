NFL News: Numerous Teams Starting To Reach Out To Drew Brees With 48 Hours To Go Until Free Agency

One of the most prized free agents in the NFL this year is starting to see teams step up.

The NFL free agency period for 2018 begins on at 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 14, but there are already a number of teams making their plans. Teams cannot legally make their pitches or offers to free agents until that time period, but they are currently allowed to speak with them. One of the biggest names if that of quarterback Drew Brees, who has said he wants to return to the New Orleans Saints, but many others want him too.

Brees is indeed getting older, but it is clearly evident that he still has a lot of football left in him. Last season, he led the Saints to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and did it with a stronger defense as well as a pair of incredibly talented running backs.

Now, he’s becoming a free agent and has stated that he’d like to return to New Orleans and finish out his career there, but will it happen? What if a deal simply isn’t agreed upon? What if another team comes out and makes him an offer he simply can’t refuse?

There is the distinct possibility that could happen, as numerous teams are starting to reach out to Tom Condon, Brees’ agent, and the quarterback himself with what could be huge offers.

Report: Vikings reach out to Drew Brees as NFL’s legal tampering period opens https://t.co/ghKyklj2na pic.twitter.com/qkKF0pyGQK — 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) March 12, 2018

As reported by ESPN, one of the very first teams to reach out to Drew Brees is the one that knocked his Saints out of the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings have a number of quarterbacks already on their roster and were even said to be close to signing Kirk Cousins, but it’s hard not go after a player as talented as Brees.

While it seems as if a return to New Orleans is inevitable, he hasn’t signed a deal with the Saints just yet.

Just said on @nflnetwork: The #Vikings have made a call on Drew Brees, per league source. Their plan going into the day was to engage agents for all their QB options. Well, Brees is technically available. No stone unturned. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2018

The Vikings aren’t the only team that has checked with Brees and his agent regarding the future Hall of Famer’s availability.

.@TomPelissero says the #Vikings have reached out to Tom Condon on Drew Brees. I can add, so have the other QB-needy teams. #intrigue — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

If the Vikings pursue Brees too much and he ends up signing with New Orleans again, they may miss out on Kirk Cousins. Other teams such as the Denver Broncos are also looking for a franchise quarterback and they could take shots at Brees and Cousins as well.

No matter what is taking place right now, there are many who believe it is just a matter of time until Brees dons the black and gold again.

Drew Brees is NOT going anywhere — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) March 12, 2018

Drew Brees went through BountyGate…..STAYED 3 straight 7-9 seasons with some historically bad defenses…..STAYED a playoff run with a young loaded team & possibly getting more(even a familiar) offensive weapons & y’all think he gon leave ???????????? — Bryan Bienemy (@BryanTNR) March 11, 2018

The way things are going, no one really knows what is going to happen in the 2018 NFL free agency session, but things are certainly getting interesting. The Minnesota Vikings appear to be the frontrunners for Kirk Cousins, but the idea that Drew Brees could don the purple and white is intriguing to many. One thing is certain: almost everyone believes the New Orleans Saints need to sign Brees and do it now.