Chris Hemsworth Is Apparently Enjoying His Time In Vancouver As He Makes Surprise Appearance At Rugby Sevens

Over the last few weeks Chris Hemsworth has been sharing videos of his family vacation, as well as other moments while in Australia. However, now it is back to work for the actor, who is currently filming the movie Bad Times at the El Royale in Vancouver. Along with being in Canada for filming, the actor has been sharing videos on social media showing off his appreciation for his current city of residence.

Last week, a video was shared to Facebook by Inside Vancouver, which showed off Chris Hemsworth working a selfie stick while showing off his newest view. The video had the actor in what seems to be an apartment that overlooked the North Shore Mountains, as well as Stanley Park, according to CTV Vancouver News. While showing off the view, Hemsworth told not only his followers, but all of Vancouver, that the view in question would, “do just fine, thank you.” Clearly, the actor is happy with where he is staying during his time filming.

However, the video of his new digs was not the only way Chris Hemsworth showed off his appreciation for the city. On Sunday, the actor made a surprise appearance at BC Place for the World Rugby Sevens Series. In a video posted to his Instagram story, Hemsworth can be seen getting the chance to meet fans behind the scenes, doing an event for Tag Heuer as their official ambassador, as well as drop kicking a ball, and even signing autographs for some of the younger fans in the audience. In the video, Chris Hemsworth even shows off a picture that he says is him in his younger days, as part of a rugby team.

We're delighted to announce our new role as #OfficialTimekeeper of the HSBC @WorldRugby7s! For the event, our ambassador @ChrisHemsworth coached young rugby players as they competed in our #DontCrackUnderPressure challenge to raise money for BC Rugby!#ChrisHemsworth #Rugby pic.twitter.com/1Pc7pCZuw9 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) March 12, 2018

While the videos clearly show that Hemsworth is enjoying his time in Vancouver, this is also not the first time that the actor has made a surprise appearance at a rugby event. In fact, last year he made a bit of a splash in Hong Kong when he appeared at a Rugby Sevens event there as well.

Although Chris Hemsworth, along with his wife Elsa Pataky, are ambassadors for Tourism Australia, it seems that the actor has no problem showing off the sights of whatever place he visits. Whether it is his first video showing off the beauty of the view he has from his current home in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, or his newest adventure at the Rugby Sevens event, it looks like Hemsworth enjoys showing the world what different places have to offer, and with filming still under way on the movie, Bad Times at the El Royale, it is likely that there will be more videos and moments for his fans to appreciate.