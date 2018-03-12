Tim McGraw Spotted For The First Time Since Collapsing On Stage

Tim McGraw spotted in Ireland just hours after his scary on stage collapse.

Tim McGraw fans have been worried sick about the country music singer since news that he collapsed on stage during a concert in Ireland on Sunday night hit the internet. The singer, who is currently on a world tour with his wife, Faith Hill, had to be helped off of stage by members of the band and crew. Tim was reportedly given medical attention, but didn’t stay off of his feet for long.

According to a March 12 report by Pop Culture, Tim McGraw was seen out and about in Ireland on Monday, just hours after his scary collapse on stage in Dublin. The Daily Mail reports that the singer was photographed wearing a form fitting dark blue jacket, jeans, and a beanie and flashed the paparazzi a thumbs up while he exited a building. Tim’s wife, Faith Hill, was also by his side smiling. Hill was seen wearing a black turtleneck and jeans along with a black raincoat as she was shielded from the rainy weather by an umbrella.

Tim McGraw looked to be in good health as he and Faith Hill left the establishment. McGraw, who has released hit songs such as “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Don’t Take The Girl,” “Something Like That,” and “I Like It, I Love It,” was in the middle of singing his ballad, “Humble and Kind,” when he fell to his knees and had to take a seat. After being helped off of the stage and evaluated by medical personnel at the venue, Hill came back on to the stage to tell fans that the concert would have to be cut short due to her husband’s collapse, which she attributed to dehydration. The songstress revealed that she wasn’t going to allow her husband to return to the stage and got a warm round of applause from the crowd, who later began chanting, “Get well, Tim” in support of the country music icon. Faith then reminded everyone in the crowd to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Faith Hill then closed the concert by singing “What a Friend We Have In Jesus” and then bid the crowd a farewell. The couple’s publicist later released a statement revealing that the couple wanted to thank the fans in Dublin for their love and support.