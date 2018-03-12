‘American Idol’ Spoilers: 2018 Reboot Season Top 24 Performers Revealed, Reports ‘MJs Big Blog’

Spoilers from 'MJs Big Blog' and 'The Idol Pad' reveal which 'American Idol' contestants reportedly do well in this ABC reboot featuring Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as judges.

ABC’s American Idol reboot has just premiered, and people are anxious to see how this revived show does. Ryan Seacrest is back as the host, and this time around, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are serving as judges. As usual, there will be a bit of a lead-up to the top performers, but spoilers have already emerged thanks to the way early components of the series are pre-taped. Who is said to make the Top 24 in this 2018 season?

MJ’s Big Blog has been sharing American Idol spoilers for years now, and the 2018 season is being spoiled now as well. Many fans of the show also follow the Idol Pad for spoilers, and it looks like the two sources sync up nicely regarding the Top 24 in ABC’s initial reboot season. The group reportedly is made up of 12 females and 12 males, and the buzz is that this group will be trimmed down further before the live shows begin.

The female Top 12 are said to include performers Alyssa Raghunandan, Amelia Harris, Catie Turner, and Effie Passero. Viewers reportedly will see Gabby Barrett, Jurnee Siani, Kay Kay Alexis, and Layla Spring in this group, along with singers Maddie Poppe, Mara Justine, Michelle Sussett, and Shannon O’Hara.

American Idol spoilers detail that the male Top 12 is made up of singers Adam Sanders (also known as Ada Vox), Brandon Diaz, Cade Foehner, and Caleb Hutchinson, along with Dennis Lorenzo, Dominique Posey, Garrett Jacobs, and Jonny Brenns. The group is rounded out with Marcio Donaldson, Michael J. Woodard, Ron Bultongez, and Trevor McBane.

Some American Idol spoiler lists originally included Lane Hardy in the Top 24, but not Dominique Posey. However, it seems that additional digging has led to corrections. As was often the case during the Fox run of American Idol, a few familiar faces will pop up during the auditions. For example, both Marcio and Jurnee are said to have made it to “Hollywood Week” during Season 15, and Adam/Ada was seen getting to the Top 52 during Season 12.

Sanders will surely be featured heavily as viewers get to know these American Idol contestants. As My San Antonio explains, Adam first popped up a few seasons back, but American Idol spoilers share that in this current appearance, viewers will seemingly see the singer performing within the drag queen persona Ada Vox.

How will the ratings go for ABC with this reincarnation reboot? Who will win the first season of the new American Idol? Spoilers tease that this will be a season jam-packed with talent, and fans cannot wait to see how things progress with these Top 24 performers.