WWE Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Celebrity Inductee

The WWE adds another celebrity to the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE Hall of Fame has a “Celebrity Wing,” and while they didn’t have a celebrity inductee in 2017, they announced the 2018 celebrity inductee today via Billboard magazine. In 2017, the WWE was supposed to induct Shaquille O’Neal into the WWE Hall of Fame, which would then lead to his WrestleMania 33 match against The Big Show. However, contract negotiations fell apart, the match never happened, and there was no celebrity inductee in 2017. This year, the WWE is going back to a person who never competed in a WWE match but was involved in other ways — both as a musical performer as well as someone who created one of the most legendary entrance songs — Kid Rock.

Kid Rock And The WWE

According to the WWE, Kid Rock has a “legendary” musical career thanks to songs like “Cowboy” and “Bawitdaba” and has sold over 26 million albums in his career. The WWE points out his blending of rap, rock and country to put him in a genre of his creation.

When it comes to the WWE, Kid Rock has provided some theme songs for WWE pay-per-view events, including “All Summer Long” and “Cocky.” However, Kid Rock was also responsible for the song “American Badass,” which was what The Undertaker used when he transformed from the Dead Man into the motorcycle riding butt kicker he became later in his career.

Kid Rock also gave his cover of the song “Legs” for Stacy Keibler to use when she was in the WWE. Kid Rock also performed at Monday Night Raw in May 2000, WrestleMania 25 and the 2012 version of the Tribute to the Troops.

Kid Rock joins names like Donald Trump, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Tyson as a member of the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Also announced as inductees in 2018 are Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett and Hillbilly Jim.

Robb Cohen / AP Images

Which Celebrities Are Still Waiting?

While Kid Rock had a hand in some significant songs in WWE history, there are still some iconic names waiting for their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing. The most obvious from the music industry is Cyndi Lauper. The iconic ’80s musician was part of the first WrestleMania event and even had Captain Lou Albano in her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” music video.

Another celebrity — albeit one that wasn’t in the WWE — is Andy Kaufman. It was Kaufman’s feud with Jerry “The King’ Lawler that helped push the WWE into the mainstream eye when they battled in Memphis.

The fact that Kaufman is no longer alive is likely the reason he is not there, with Motorhead singer Lemmy, who created most of Triple H’s theme songs and performed live for the WWE as well, another deceased celebrity who is absent. Muhammad Ali, who was also part of WrestleMania and even fought in a boxer vs. wrestler match against Antonio Inoki is also missing from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Other deserving celebrities include William Shatner (who inducted Jerry “The King” Lawler), Lawrence Taylor (who wrestled at a WrestleMania) and Floyd Mayweather.