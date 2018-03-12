NFL Rumors: Jimmy Graham Could Sign With Green Bay Packers, Per Gregg Bell

Jimmy Graham could end up signing with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

Jimmy Graham is one of the hottest names on the free agency market early on this offseason and has a couple of teams that he has interest in signing with. According to early reports, the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have already emerged as the top potential landing spots for Graham.

Gregg Bell, who is a Seattle Seahawks’ beat writer from the News Tribune, stated that Graham is expected to sign with either the Saints or Packers. He also made it clear that Graham will not be returning to Seattle.

Last season with the Seahawks, Graham caught 57 passes for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns. He may be 31 years of age, but Graham still has the ability to make a big impact on a game. Both the Packers and Saints could seriously use help at the tight end position.

Green Bay has gone through an offseason of change already with Ted Thompson stepping aside from his general manager position. Brian Gutekunst is the new man in charge for the Packers and has made it clear that he will have a more aggressive approach to free agency than Thompson had. Signing Graham would fill a major need and give Aaron Rodgers yet another weapon to work with.

Martellus Bennett was a surprise signing for the Packers last offseason. It was one of the biggest free agency signings that Thompson made, but the move ended up falling on its face. Bennett became disgruntled and ended up being released in the middle of the season.

Perhaps signaling a new method, the Packers make a quick call on sought-after free agent tight end https://t.co/6qruzS5tDd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2018

If the Packers do end up signing Graham, their offense will become even more dangerous. Green Bay already has receivers like Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb for Rodgers to work with. Graham would give Rodgers a 6-foot-7 and 265-pound target to work with, which would be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

All of that being said, it is certainly intriguing to see the Packers being aggressive in free agency. Graham has two great teams to choose from, while other teams will likely try to work their way into consideration.

Expect to hear more news come out in the near future about Graham and where the next chapter of his career will be played.

Green Bay certainly makes sense for him, and Gutekunst is making it clear that the Packers are a team to keep an eye on in free agency this offseason.