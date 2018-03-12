Kelly Ripa Jokes About Mark Consuelos’ Size ‘Where It Counts’ While Clapping Back At Troll

Kelly had a pretty risque response for a hater calling out her husband Mark.

Kelly Ripa is coming to the defense of husband Mark Consuelos after he was called out by a troll on Instagram, hitting back with a pretty risque joke about the Riverdale actor’s size, as it seems like she wasn’t just talking about his height with her response.

The couple – who have been married for 22 years – jointly hit back at a hater after Kelly shared a sweet throwback of herself and Mark on the red carpet a few years ago, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The site is reporting that one Instagram user commented on the photo of Mark, “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.”

The couple then both responded on the social media site, roasting the Instagram user for their call out.

Mark was first to respond by sarcastically replying to the comment, “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know.”

Ripa – who recently hilariously auditioned for the American Idol reboot in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie – then hit back with a clap back of her own, which actually turned out to be pretty risqué.

Kelly quipped in response to the Instagram user per ET, “He’s tall where it counts, babe,” seemingly referring to more than just Mark’s height.

Ripa initially uploaded the image to her Instagram account on March 9. The sweet snap shows herself and Consuelos laughing together on the red carpet in 2008 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

“#fbf 2008 That other time we got fancy. #abt #lincolncenter,” she captioned the photo, alongside two heart emojis.

The snap was also liked by a number of Ripa’s famous friends, including Andy Cohen and her Live With Kelly And Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, who Kelly recently defended amidst an allegation of sexual assault after Ryan himself repeatedly denied the claims.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the star has been sharing a number of sweet photos of herself and her family in recent months, including a handful of adorable snaps over the Christmas period which showed just how much her and Consuelos’ kids have grown up over the years.

Kelly and Mark have three children together. The couple have three kids: 20-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

Kelly then posted another photo of her man just last month, referring to him as “daddy” in the caption.

Ripa and Consuelos have also made no secret of their love for each other over the years, as Kelly gushed over her husband in a 2013 interview with People by admitting that he’s the person she’s supposed to spend the rest of her life with.

“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa said of her marriage to the star, who she first met while they were both appearing on the soap opera All My Children over two decades ago. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”