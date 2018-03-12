NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Don’t Want To Trade Nick Foles, According to Ian Rapoport

The Eagles reportedly do not want to trade Nick Foles with uncertainty surrounding Carson Wentz.

Nick Foles went from being the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl MVP in just a matter of weeks last season. It was a miraculous journey for the veteran quarterback. Many expect that the Eagles will look to trade Foles this offseason with Carson Wentz set to come back next season from a torn ACL, but that may not be the case.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Eagles do not want to trade Foles due to uncertainty surrounding Wentz.

If the Eagles were offered a first-round pick, it would make sense to trade Foles. Unless they are blown away with an offer like that, however, keeping Foles as insurance for another season makes perfect sense. He has proven himself capable of leading a team to a championship, which is valuable with Wentz coming back from a serious injury.

In the seven regular-season games that Foles played in last season, he completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 537 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those numbers may not look great, but it was enough to keep the Eagles moving toward the playoffs. Speaking of the playoffs, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in three games.

Foles is without question one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. He may have had some consistency issues throughout his career, but he is still the type of quarterback that every team would love to have as their No. 2. Some team would even love to have him as their full-time starter.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Eagles end up doing with him this offseason.

There have been reports that teams have already shown interest in acquiring Foles. Plenty of sources have stated that the Eagles are seriously considering moving Foles. That being said, Rapoport’s report seems to have a different view of the situation.

Whether the Eagles end up trading Foles or not, he will never be forgotten in Philadelphia. He has a city that will love him for the rest of his life.

Expect to hear rumors surround Foles as the free agency scene begins to unfold. There are a few quarterbacks that teams are after in free agency, but when they sign, a team could come calling for Foles.

Philadelphia may end up trading him, but it sounds like they would be more than happy to keep him as well.